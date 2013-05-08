CNBC Host Rips Into New York's Attorney General, Accusing Him Of Not Knowing The Facts Of His Own Press Release

CNBC’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera ripped into the New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman this morning on “Squawk Box” accusing him of not knowing the facts relating to a lawsuit against Bank of America and Wells Fargo over mortgages.



Then, she laid into him again on “Power Lunch.”

“I think the situation spoke to a larger question about the Attorney General himself. He’s known as a crusader. A lot of people on Wall Street are understandably critical of him. They wonder if he’s gone to the Eliot Spitzer School of Advancement, you know, he wants to make a big name for himself and move on to a higher office. And when he doesn’t necessarily know the facts of the case, that he’s presented in the press release, it makes you wonder if he’s just using them as some kind of pawn in order to advance himself,” Caruso-Cabrera said.

Watch the original exchange and reaction below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.