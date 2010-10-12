Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Is Turning Into A Barnstormer Who Should Run For Office Or Get Her Own Show

Business T.V. journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera says incumbent politicians who come on CNBC lately are ‘really depressed’.



Why? Because this CNBC co-anchor says they can’t stand to give up power and many of those in the fight of their political life know they are watching their constituents get ready to fire them.

In room at the New Canaan, Conn. library, packed with fiscally conservative and somewhat socially liberal voters, last night Caruso-Cabrera got the audience into a lively debate while pumping her new book, You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.

This CNBC commentator who stares intently at you while flashing a huge smile before she tells you things like “The voters aren’t frustrated their disgusted with our government representatives” wouldn’t go as far as to name which political guest are currently in the mental dumps when they come on her network. But she clearly stated she’s seeing the voters are ready for an upset.

[CA-D Barbara Boxer, who’s in the fight of her long time senatorial career against Carly Fiorina, won’t even come on CNBC to discuss why an ex-HP CEO shouldn’t have her seat. ]

Caruso-Cabrera got out a slew of ideas about how the Federal government needs to get out of the way and let the private sector fix our economic problems, while advocating for more states rights in how to tax and dole out dollars for social programs. Her book spells out she passionately feels we should be able to vote with our feet, (move if you don’t like your States tax policy) and thinks the Federal government shouldn’t subsidise basically anything because it just sets us up for social engineering.

After peeling off a slew of solutions about how the private sector can handle issue from immigration to education better than the federal government; I thought the room was ready to start political campaign fund for her.

But she disappointed them a bit when laughed at the thought of ever becoming a politician herself. In fact, she said can’t stand politicians, most of who sound like a peanut comic wonk. But realistically she’d never run for office because she says “I’m too mean to be a politician.”

The audience didn’t think her out spoken opinions sounded anything near being a meany. They actually wanted more of her. A trader who worked for a French Asset Manager said he loves hearing her actually spout off on opinion worth listening to on CNBC and was seriously bothered by the fact that we never see her debate her view against Jim Caramer on the late-day show ‘Street Signs’. Caruso-Cabrara who flashed a ‘great idea, you’re right’ smile said she’s not out to replace Caramer’s partner in economic stock pump or bash debates Erin Burnett.

So what’s this book with all these big ideas on how to fix out government about then? Is she gunning for her own show? Will we see more of her on Larry Kudlow’s night time ‘free markets are the best way to prosperity’ program? (Kudlow did write the forward in her book). When asked she wouldn’t answer.

I can say this, she sure showed the room she’s more than a teleprompter reader with a pretty face. Caruso-Cabrara could think on her feet offering economic solutions that didn’t confuse the audience. If you agree with her views on the countries need to return to our political roots: fiscal conservatism, limited government, and personal accountability maybe it’s time we demand to hear more of her alternate view. It’d sure be a break from what some call ‘the bubble vision’ network.

UPDATE: We asked Caruso-Cabrera if she sent a copy of her book to Obama. You know to help him learn how business can operate with out his intervention. She told Clusterstock, “I have not sent a copy to President Obama. Perhaps I will. On second thought, I’d rather he buy it.”



She also said she loves hosting Kudlow’s show as a fill in but hasn’t heard of plans for a show of her own.

