A Day In The Life Of Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, The CNBC Reporter Who Travels All Around The World

CNBC’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is known for being opinionated and well-researched.
Therefore, she’s attracted a fanbase standing from investment bankers to weekend traders.
Caruso-Cabrera is also CNBC’s Chief International Correspondent.
That means she gets to travel the world for her a lot of her CNBC assignments.
She showed us what it’s like reporting abroad by sharing photos and captions from her recent trip to Mexico City where she interviewed 3M CEO Inge Thulin and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
Her interview with Slim airs today on CNBC.
In the meantime, let’s take a trip with her.
Friday June 7th – After a nap, a makeup artist from our sister network, Telemundo, arrives to do my hair and makeup for the Carlos Slim interview.
My fourth interview with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. A tough interview. Especially, when raising criticisms of his dominance of the Mexican telecom market. For every stat you have, he has 10.
Saturday Morning June 8th – We can't sleep in because a little known band from the UK - One Direction - is staying at the same hotel. Thousands of screaming tweens are out front. And all over the hotel too.
Saturday June 8th – All day transcribing the Slim interview. That tiny little machine next to me is a playback deck.
Sunday June 9th – The whole day spent writing. My only excitement, Josh the Drummer of One Direction gets mobbed at the breakfast buffet.
Monday, June 10th – 5:30am live from 3M's Innovation centre. Chair is taped to plexiglass and designed to show off how strong the adhesive is.
Monday, June 10th – 6:30am live with 3M CEO Inge Thulin. You have no idea the technical hoops the team jumped through to make this happen.
My last 3M live shot...I drop my phone in 3M's fluid, on purpose. Now time to rest up for tomorrow...full day of live shots to release the Carlos Slim interview.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.