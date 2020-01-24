Michelle Carter, who urged her boyfriend to kill himself in 2014, was released from a Massachusetts jail today after serving an 11-month sentence

Associated Press/Charles Krupa In this June 8, 2017 file photo, Michelle Carter sits in Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass.

Michelle Carter, 23, was released from jail on Thursday.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for pressuring Conrad Roy III, 18, to take his own life.

Carter has been held at the Women’s Centre at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Carter was 17 in 2014 when she urged Roy III, to kill himself.

Michelle Carter, who urged a fellow Massachusetts teenager to take his own life in 2014, was released from jail Thursday morning.

In footage taken from the correctional facility, Carter could be seen flanked by two police officers walking through the gates.

Carter, now 23, was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter after a jury found that she urged Conrad Roy III, 18, to take his own life.

“She is scheduled to be released today,” the spokesman, Jonathan Darling, said, “likely this morning between 9 and 11.”

Darling told Insider that Carter has been held at the Women’s Centre at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth Massachusetts since February 2018, except for one month last summer when she was moved to another facility.

Darling wouldn’t say why Carter was moved from the jail or where she went.

Carter met Roy when they were teenagers on family vacations in Florida and began a months-long texting relationship.

Carter expressed his suicidal thoughts and depression to Carter. Eventually, Carter started replying to Roy’s texts about the possibility of his committing suicide by telling him that his family would “get over it.”

On July 12, 2014, Roy drove to a supermarket parking lot and hooked up a water pump that emitted carbon monoxide into the cab of his truck. According to court records, Roy repeatedly expressed to Carter that he doubted his plan.

While talking to him over the phone, Carter told Roy to “get back in” the truck. He was found dead the next day.

Last February,In February 2019, the state of Massachusetts highest court Carter’s conviction and sentence, according to The Boston Globe.

“We are very pleased that the SJC affirmed the conviction of Michelle Carter. This case is a tragedy for all of the people impacted by this case,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement at the time. “However, as the court found in two separate decisions, her conduct was wanton and reckless, and caused the death of Conrad Roy. This was clearly established during the trial through the voluminous text messages sent between several parties in this case.”

The US Supreme Court recently denied a request from Carter’s lawyers to have the court review her conviction, the Globe also reported.

