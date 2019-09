Michelle Bachmann, the outspoken conservative Minnesota Congresswoman, has announced via video that she will not seek re-election in 2014.



Bachmann, who won the GOP Iowa straw poll in 2011, made the announcement via this video.

(Via @passantino)

