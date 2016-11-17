Michelin just released a list of restaurants in NYC you can actually afford -- here's where to eat

The INSIDER Summary:
• Michelin just released their bib gourmand list for New York City.
• The list features restaurants that serve good quality food but at affordable prices.
• Most of the restaurants on the list are in Brooklyn.
Not everyone can afford to eat at Michelin-starred restaurants.
That’s what Michelin’s bib gourmand list is for.
Michelin’s version of “cheap eats,” the bib gourmand awards feature restaurants at which you can get two courses plus a dessert or a glass of wine for under $40 (tax and tip not included).
One hundred and thirty three restaurants made it onto this year’s New York City list, with 28 new additions since last year.
Although all five NYC boroughs are represented, the bulk of the restaurants on the list are in Brooklyn.
Here are this year’s winners:
ABC Cocina
Al Bustan
Aroma Kitchen & Wine Bar
Baci & Abbracci
Baker & Co.
Bar Primi
Basil Brick Oven Pizza
Beyoglu
Bianca
Biáng!
Boqueria
Bread & Tulips
bún-ker
Buttermilk Channel
Casa del Chef Bistro
Chavela’s
Cho Dang Gol
Ciccio
Congee Village
Coppelia
Crispo
DBGB Kitchen & Bar
Dim Sum Go Go
Diner
Do or Dine (closed)
Don Antonio by Starita
Donostia
East Harbour Seafood Palace
Ed’s Lobster Bar
Egg
Elberta
El Parador
Enoteca Maria
Falansai
Faro
Frankies 457 Spuntino
Ganso Ramen
The General Greene
Gladys
The Good Fork
Gran Eléctrica
Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna
Hahm Ji Bach
Havana Café
Hecho en Dumbo
Hide-Chan Ramen
Hill Country Chicken
HinoMaru Ramen
Hometown Bar-B-Que
Hunan House
Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan
Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria
Il Poeta
J.G. Melon
Jin Ramen
John Brown Smokehouse
J. Restaurant Chez Asta
Katz’s
Kesté Pizza & Vino
Khe-Yo
Kiin Thai
Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen
Land of Plenty
Larb Ubol
Laut
Lea
Lil’ Frankie’s
Little Pepper
Lulu & Po
Lupa
Mapo Tofu
Marlow & Sons
Mexicosina
Mile End
Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too
Momofuku Noodle Bar
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
Momokawa
Mu Ramen
New Malaysia
Nom Wah Tea Parlor
Nyonya
Oiji
Paet Rio
Paulie Gee’s
Phoenix Garden
Pippali
Porsena
Prime Meats
Prova
Prune
Purple Yam
Roberta’s
Rubirosa
Runner & Stone
Russ & Daughters Cafe
Rye
Salt & Fat
San Matteo
San Rasa
Shalom Japan
Shanghai Café
Snack
Soba-Ya
Sottocasa
Speedy Romeo
Streetbird Rotisserie
Supper
Sweet Yummy House
Szechuan Gourmet
Tertulia
Thelma on Clinton
Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi
Tra Di Noi
Traif
Turkish Kitchen
Umi NOM
Uncle Zhou
Untitled
Uva
Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar
Vida
Vinegar Hill House
Wild Edibles
Xixa
Yunnan Kitchen
Zabb Elee
zero otto nove
Zizi Limona
Zoma
NOW WATCH: We asked four INSIDERs to style the same little black dress — here’s what they did with it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.