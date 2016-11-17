Michelin just released a list of restaurants in NYC you can actually afford -- here's where to eat

Sarah Schmalbruch
The INSIDER Summary:

• Michelin just released their bib gourmand list for New York City.

• The list features restaurants that serve good quality food but at affordable prices.

• Most of the restaurants on the list are in Brooklyn.

Not everyone can afford to eat at Michelin-starred restaurants.

That’s what Michelin’s bib gourmand list is for.

Michelin’s version of “cheap eats,” the bib gourmand awards feature restaurants at which you can get two courses plus a dessert or a glass of wine for under $40 (tax and tip not included).

One hundred and thirty three restaurants made it onto this year’s New York City list, with 28 new additions since last year.

Although all five NYC boroughs are represented, the bulk of the restaurants on the list are in Brooklyn.

Here are this year’s winners:

ABC Cocina

Al Bustan

Aroma Kitchen & Wine Bar

Baci & Abbracci

Baker & Co.

Bar Primi

Basil Brick Oven Pizza

Beyoglu

Bianca

Biáng!

Boqueria

Bread & Tulips

bún-ker

Buttermilk Channel

Casa del Chef Bistro

Chavela’s

Cho Dang Gol

Ciccio

Congee Village

Coppelia

Crispo

DBGB Kitchen & Bar

Dim Sum Go Go

Diner

Do or Dine (closed)

Don Antonio by Starita

Donostia

East Harbour Seafood Palace

Ed’s Lobster Bar

Egg

Elberta

El Parador

Enoteca Maria

Falansai

Faro

Frankies 457 Spuntino

Ganso Ramen

The General Greene

Gladys

The Good Fork

Gran Eléctrica

Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna

Hahm Ji Bach

Havana Café

Hecho en Dumbo

Hide-Chan Ramen

Hill Country Chicken

HinoMaru Ramen

Hometown Bar-B-Que

Hunan House

Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan

Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria

Il Poeta

J.G. Melon

Jin Ramen

John Brown Smokehouse

J. Restaurant Chez Asta

Katz’s

Kesté Pizza & Vino

Khe-Yo

Kiin Thai

Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

Land of Plenty

Larb Ubol

Laut

Lea

Lil’ Frankie’s

Little Pepper

Lulu & Po

Lupa

Mapo Tofu

Marlow & Sons

Mexicosina

Mile End

Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Momofuku Ssäm Bar

Momokawa

Mu Ramen

New Malaysia

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

Nyonya

Oiji

Paet Rio

Paulie Gee’s

Phoenix Garden

Pippali

Porsena

Prime Meats

Prova

Prune

Purple Yam

Roberta’s

Rubirosa

Runner & Stone

Russ & Daughters Cafe

Rye

Salt & Fat

San Matteo

San Rasa

Shalom Japan

Shanghai Café

Snack

Soba-Ya

Sottocasa

Speedy Romeo

Streetbird Rotisserie

Supper

Sweet Yummy House

Szechuan Gourmet

Tertulia

Thelma on Clinton

Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

Tra Di Noi

Traif

Turkish Kitchen

Umi NOM

Uncle Zhou

Untitled

Uva

Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar

Vida

Vinegar Hill House

Wild Edibles

Xixa

Yunnan Kitchen

Zabb Elee

zero otto nove

Zizi Limona

Zoma

