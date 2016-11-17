Michelin just released a list of restaurants in NYC you can actually afford -- here's where to eat

Yelp / Peter N A spread at Mediterranean restaurant Glasserie in Brooklyn.

• Michelin just released their bib gourmand list for New York City. • The list features restaurants that serve good quality food but at affordable prices. • Most of the restaurants on the list are in Brooklyn.



Not everyone can afford to eat at Michelin-starred restaurants.

That’s what Michelin’s bib gourmand list is for.

Michelin’s version of “cheap eats,” the bib gourmand awards feature restaurants at which you can get two courses plus a dessert or a glass of wine for under $40 (tax and tip not included).

One hundred and thirty three restaurants made it onto this year’s New York City list, with 28 new additions since last year.

Although all five NYC boroughs are represented, the bulk of the restaurants on the list are in Brooklyn.

Here are this year’s winners:

ABC Cocina Al Bustan Aroma Kitchen & Wine Bar Baci & Abbracci Baker & Co. Bar Primi Basil Brick Oven Pizza Beyoglu Bianca Biáng! Boqueria Bread & Tulips bún-ker Buttermilk Channel Casa del Chef Bistro Chavela’s Cho Dang Gol Ciccio Congee Village Coppelia Crispo DBGB Kitchen & Bar Dim Sum Go Go Diner Do or Dine (closed) Don Antonio by Starita Donostia East Harbour Seafood Palace Ed’s Lobster Bar Egg Elberta El Parador Enoteca Maria Falansai Faro Frankies 457 Spuntino Ganso Ramen The General Greene Gladys The Good Fork Gran Eléctrica Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna Hahm Ji Bach Havana Café Hecho en Dumbo Hide-Chan Ramen Hill Country Chicken HinoMaru Ramen Hometown Bar-B-Que Hunan House Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria Il Poeta J.G. Melon Jin Ramen John Brown Smokehouse J. Restaurant Chez Asta Katz’s Kesté Pizza & Vino Khe-Yo Kiin Thai Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen Land of Plenty Larb Ubol Laut Lea Lil’ Frankie’s Little Pepper Lulu & Po Lupa Mapo Tofu Marlow & Sons Mexicosina Mile End Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too Momofuku Noodle Bar Momofuku Ssäm Bar Momokawa Mu Ramen New Malaysia Nom Wah Tea Parlor Nyonya Oiji Paet Rio Paulie Gee’s Phoenix Garden Pippali Porsena Prime Meats Prova Prune Purple Yam Roberta’s Rubirosa Runner & Stone Russ & Daughters Cafe Rye Salt & Fat San Matteo San Rasa Shalom Japan Shanghai Café Snack Soba-Ya Sottocasa Speedy Romeo Streetbird Rotisserie Supper Sweet Yummy House Szechuan Gourmet Tertulia Thelma on Clinton Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi Tra Di Noi Traif Turkish Kitchen Umi NOM Uncle Zhou Untitled Uva Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar Vida Vinegar Hill House Wild Edibles Xixa Yunnan Kitchen Zabb Elee zero otto nove Zizi Limona Zoma

