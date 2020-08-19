7 easy snacks that Michelin-starred chefs love to make at home

Istetiana/Getty Images Insider spoke to Michelin-starred chefs to find out what snacks they love to make at home.

Since we’ve all been spending more time at home, it’s only natural that we’re getting bored of our snack drawer.

Insider spoke to Michelin-starred chefs to find out what snacks they love to make at home.

They also gave tips to help you easily re-create these quick dishes in your own kitchen.

From flatbread pizza to pakodas, there’s something on here for everyone.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Over the last few months, we’ve been at home more than ever, which means you’re probably getting at least a little bored of your snack drawer.

Popcorn? Been there. Nuts? Boring. Chips and salsa? Not again!

We know your pain, so Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to reveal the easy snacks that they love making at home – plus their tips and tricks so you can re-create them on your own.

From flatbread pizza to homemade Rice Krispies Treats, there’s something on here for every snacking need.

Summer is still here for a few more weeks, which means it’s the perfect time to enjoy some s’mores in the great outdoors — or just your backyard.

Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Chef David Shim loves whipping up s’mores at home.

David Shim, the chef at Cote in Manhattan, told Insider that he believes the best s’mores recipe “is the simplest one.”

All you need is two graham crackers, a marshmallow, and your favourite milk chocolate bar. And if you don’t have a campfire handy, have no fear. Shim said you can easily re-create the classic experience with just a microwave and stove.

First, place the milk chocolate on one of the graham crackers and microwave it for around 15 to 20 seconds.

“You don’t want to go too long, because the chocolate will melt all over the place,” Shim said. “Then toast the marshmallow on your stove until it’s nice and caramelised, and place it right on top of that slightly-melted chocolate. Place another layer of graham cracker and enjoy!”

Homemade Rice Krispies Treats only need three ingredients, and they will take you right back to your childhood.

Bhofack2/Getty Images You can make homemade Rice Krispies Treats with any type of cereal.

“I personally love these childhood snacks, and they’re so easy to make,” Shim said. “The best thing about them is that you can make them with your favourite cereal. I typically use the regular Rice Krispies, Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles, and a Korean cereal called Jolly Pong.”

To make Shim’s homemade Rice Krispies Treats, you just need six tablespoons of butter, 16 ounces of small marshmallows, and six cups of your favourite cereal.

“Melt the butter in a pot and add the marshmallows,” Shim said. “The key is that you don’t want it to be on high heat. Go slow and make sure the marshmallows are melted. Then add the cereal and mix it well.”

After that’s done, layer a tray with parchment paper and add your mixture. Gently press it to pack everything in.

“Let it cool,” Shim said. “And then cut it into small cubes or pieces and enjoy!”

If you’re looking for something more savoury, try whipping up some pakodas.

Srijith Gopinathan Chef Srijith Gopinathan’s onion nettle pakodas.

Srijith Gopinathan, the executive chef at Taj Campton Place Restaurant in San Francisco, told Insider that he loves making different versions of these fritters – which are popular across India.

“It’s basically spiced chickpea batter,” he said. “And you can fry anything with it.”

Gopinathan said the batter is “very simple” to make. All you need is one part rice flour to two parts chickpea flour, plus a pinch of baking soda. Add some chilli powder and turmeric powder to give it a kick, then dip whatever you’d like into the batter and fry it.

Hummus isn’t the only spread that can beat back your afternoon slump. Try experimenting with other veggies to give snack time some extra oomph.

Istetiana/Getty Images Use zucchinis to spice up your veggie spreads.

When it comes to veggie dips, Gopinathan is a big fan of using zucchini.

“I’ll get zucchinis and make them into spreads, add some ricotta or a little bit of goat cheese, and have it with bread,” he said.

Gopinathan also loves blending zucchini and kale with ginger, garlic, green chilies, and curry leaves.

“You can enjoy it on toast, or have it with heirloom tomatoes or a piece of garlic naan,” he said.

If you’re craving more vegetables but are tired of carrots and celery, try some golden beets instead.

Suzette Gresham Gresham loves dressing her golden beets with white balsamic vinegar.

Suzette Gresham, who runs Acquerello in San Francisco, told Insider that she has loved snacking on golden beets recently.

“After gaining weight during the initial quarantine, and with my annual physical looming, I’ve gone vegetable-centric,” she said. “Don’t overlook veggies that, once prepared, can be handled in a myriad of ways!”

Gresham peels, slices, and cooks the beets before topping them off with some white balsamic vinegar.

“No sugar or olive oil even needed,” she said. “I store a large container in my fridge for a late-night snack or a salad.”

Gresham also enjoys cutting up the beets, putting them on a tortilla, and adding some melted cheese on top.

Why should pizza only be acceptable for lunch or dinner?

Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post via Getty Images Flatbread pizzas can make for a filling — and delicious — snack.

Lauren DeSteno, the corporate executive chef at Altamarea Group (which includes the Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Marea), told Insider that she loves whipping up pizza on a flatbread or lavash wrap for a filling snack.

To re-create DeSteno’s favourite homemade pizza, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and spread a thin layer of tomato sauce on either the flatbread or wrap.

“For this step, I recommend using tomato paste in a tube,” she said. “It has a low water content and won’t make your dough soggy.”

Once the paste is laid out, sprinkle your choice of seasonings. DeSteno uses garlic powder, oregano, and chilli flakes.

Top everything off with a mix of shredded mozzarella and grated parmesan cheese. Bake your pizza on an inverted cookie sheet for around eight minutes, taking it out when the cheese is bubbly and just starting to brown. Let your pizza cool off for a couple of minutes before serving.

“This easy-to-make pizza is great when you’re low on time, or have some picky eaters to satisfy,” DeSteno said.

And your favourite classic salad can be far more than just an appetizer.

Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images Chef Lauren DeSteno loves making Caesar cups for a quick snack.

DeSteno loves whipping up Caesar cups – which she calls a “deconstructed Caesar salad” – for a quick and crunchy snack.

Just lay out some baby romaine leaves on a platter, drizzle them with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese, and top it all off with croutons or breadcrumbs that have been toasted in garlic oil.

DeSteno also enjoys making wedge salad skewers. To re-create the simple dish, just thread pieces of cucumber, onion, and bacon on a skewer or toothpick with some cherry tomatoes. Serve them with a side of blue cheese dressing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.