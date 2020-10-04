Michelin-starred chefs share 8 easy big-batch recipes that last the whole week

Kinga Paruzel/EyeEm/Getty Images Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favourite big-batch recipes that will feed you all week long.

Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favourite big-batch recipes along with tips to easily re-create them.

Srijith Gopinathan often turns to one of his favourite curry recipes, which can feed a family of three for up to five days.

Paul Liebrandt makes a versatile tomato stew that he also uses on pasta, or as a spread for fresh bread.

Pastry chef Dan Kleinhandler always has homemade dough so he can whip up chocolate-chip cookies when the craving hits.

Leftovers can be great, especially when you know you’ve got a busy week ahead. But not every dish holds up well in the fridge.

So to give you some inspiration when you’re spreading yourself a little thin, Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favourite big-batch recipes that will feed you all week.

From a tomato stew you can repurpose in a variety of ways to a vegetable lasagna that will taste great for days, here are eight essential time-saving recipes.

You’ll always have a snack or side dish on hand with these savoury soy sauce eggs.

ALLEKO/Getty Images Chef Junghyun Park’s soy sauce eggs can last for a week in the fridge.

Junghyun Park, the chef behind Atomix and Atoboy in New York City, told Insider that he often makes this marinade for a big batch of boiled eggs.

To make the marinade for a dozen eggs, you’ll need: five cups of water, 200 grams of sugar, 50 grams of scallions, 10 grams of minced ginger, 20 grams of minced garlic, 50 grams of napa cabbage, 50 grams of Korean radish, 800 grams of jin ganjang (also known as Korean soy sauce), and one small piece of dashima.

Cut the scallions, napa cabbage, and Korean radish into two-inch pieces. Then combine them with the rest of the ingredients in a pot and bring it to a boil over low heat for 30 minutes.

“Once finished, let the marinade cool down to a lukewarm temperature,” Park said. “Strain it over the peeled eggs until they’re submerged, and refrigerate for 48 hours.”

The eggs can last up to a week in the fridge, but Park has a tip that will keep them fresh even longer.

After the eggs have been refrigerated for two days, Park recommends reboiling the soy sauce marinade. Bring it to a cool, then pour it back into your container with the eggs.

Chef Srijith Gopinathan loves whipping up big batches of curries, which he said “freeze really well.”

ADX Collections/Getty Images Chef Srijith Gopinathan will often make a big curry that can feed a family of three for up to five days.

Gopinathan, the executive chef at Taj Campton Place Restaurant in San Francisco, told Insider that he usually makes 10 portions of a curry, which can last up to five days for a family of three.

He recommends mixing equal parts ginger and garlic with a little bit of salt for the marinade, and using red onions for the base of your curry because they have less water.

For the spice blend, Gopinathan suggests using one part chilli powder, one part turmeric powder, two parts coriander powder, half-part cumin powder, and one part garam masala powder.

“A chicken curry should also always have a thickening part, which gives you the body of the curry,” he added. “One is coconut milk, the other would be a paste of cashew nut – or any nut for that matter. You can also use a sesame paste.”

If you do plan on saving a big batch of curry, Gopinathan recommends leaving the protein out of your freezer bags.

“Just make a curry with your spice blend, add your coconut milk, and portion them into three bags,” he said.

Gopinathan also makes large batches of veggie spreads, which he sticks in the freezer to save for later.

NoirChocolate/Getty Images If you want to freeze your homemade veggie spreads, don’t add the cheese until just before serving.

When it comes to his veggie dips, Gopinathan is a big fan of using zucchini.

“I’ll get zucchinis and make them into spreads, add some ricotta or a little bit of goat cheese, and have it with bread,” he said.

Gopinathan also loves blending zucchini and kale with ginger, garlic, green chilies, and curry leaves.

“You can enjoy it on toast, or have it with heirloom tomatoes or a piece of garlic naan,” he said.

If you’re planning on freezing your spread, Gopinathan recommends adding cheese “right before consumption.”

A homemade tomato stew can be repurposed in a variety of ways throughout the week.

Kinga Paruzel/EyeEm/Getty Images Chef Paul Liebrandt loves putting his tomato stew on pasta or fresh bread.

Paul Liebrandt, who is currently hosting virtual cooking classes on CocuSocial, told Insider that he loves using this tomato stew for everything from a sauce for pasta to a spread for fresh bread.

Liebrandt cooks his heirloom tomatoes with some garlic, “good quality olive oil,” sea salt, a crack of black pepper, and just a pinch of sugar to help balance the flavours. He’ll also often throw in fresh herbs like basil and coriander.

“I stew everything in a pot together for around an hour or an hour-and-a-half – depending on how big the tomatoes are – to remove excess water,” he said. “As a base it’s really easy to do and it’s all in one pot, so it’s really clean for cooking at home.”

Liebrandt stores his leftover stew in the fridge, where he said it “holds well” for up to a week.

Get your veggie fix with a colourful ratatouille that you can share with family and friends.

Suzette Gresham Chef Suzette Gresham’s ratatouille (pictured) includes peppers, tomatoes, and capers.

Suzette Gresham, who runs Acquerello in San Francisco, told Insider that she often freezes this ratatouille in deli containers and gives some away to her neighbours.

To make the dish, Gresham combines yellow and green zucchinis, eggplant, red onions, celery, tomatoes, garlic, basil, olives, capers and “all colours of peppers.”

Gresham said she often makes a “giant batch,” which she’ll sometimes smear on a cauliflower crust for a pizza or mix with pasta.

“Truth be told, I’m in there with a spoon eating it straight up, directly from the fridge,” she added. “But I do eat it with crackers too.”

Roasting a whole chicken will give you protein for a variety of different dishes all week.

Lauri Patterson/Getty Images Chef Alex Hong even uses the bones when he roasts a chicken for the week.

Alex Hong, the owner of Sorrel Restaurant in San Francisco, told Insider that he often buys a whole chicken for the week.

“It’s so diverse in the ways you can use it,” Hong said. “You have that wonderful breast meat for the first night, then you can braise the thighs for another meal. And you can use all those bones and make a hearty soup.”

Hong buys free-range organic chicken for the best taste, and recommends tempering the chicken before you cook it.

“Bring it outside of your fridge for an hour to an hour-and-a-half before,” he said. “It’s going to cook a lot more evenly, and your chicken is going to be much juicier.”

Hong keeps the seasoning simple with his roast chicken, adding just a bit of salt, some lemon peel in the cavity, and herbs if he has some on hand.

“I cook it on very high heat in the beginning, so the skin turns super crispy and brown,” he said. “Then I drop the heat down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let it cook super low and slow.”

Chef Alex Hong says lasagna “gets better every single day it hangs out in your fridge.”

Nicolesy/Getty Images Chef Alex Hong said the Béchamel sauce is key for a great lasagna.

The San Francisco chef, who is also teaching virtual classes on CocuSocial, often makes vegetarian lasagna because it has “so many possibilities.”

“My favourite is going the creamy mushroom route,” Hong said. “Making a béchamel sauce is the best because it keeps it really moist, and you get that cheesy gooey-ness that you want in a lasagna. A béchamel sauce is key.”

Hong also recommends branching out “from your usual Parmesan” when it comes to the cheese, and trying something else like the “fun pecorinos.”

Desserts can be made in big batches, too, especially chocolate-chip cookies.

ThitareeSarmkasat/Getty Images Pastry chef Dan Kleinhandler recommends using cold dough before baking for a chewier texture.

Pastry chef Dan Kleinhandler, who is also teaching classes on CocuSocial, told Insider that he often makes a large batch of cookie dough that he can freeze for later.

“On a Saturday, when you have a bunch of time, you can make a ton of dough,” he said. “And every day when you want some cookies you can just pull it out.”

Kleinhandler recommends using room-temperature butter when you’re mixing, and always starting with cold dough before baking.

“It makes for thicker and chewier cookies,” he said.

