Four Michelin-Starred Restaurants In New York City Have The Dreaded 'C' Rating

Dovetail NYC Dovetail NYC may have one Michelin star, but it also has a C health inspection grade.

Michelin-starred restaurants are the ultimate benchmark for fine dining, but that doesn’t guarantee the restaurant is clean.

Out of the 55 New York restaurants that earned one Michelin star this year, five of them received a B rating from New York City’s health inspectors, and four restaurants were assigned a shockingly low C grade, according to Vocativ.

Four other Michelin-starred restaurants’ grades are still “pending,” which means that they received a bad grade the first time around and have a second chance to literally clean up their act and receive a higher score.

To put this in perspective, restaurants need to have racked up over 28 or more violation points to get a grade as low as a C. Those with a B rating have 14 to 27 violation points, and As typically have between 0 and 13 health code violation points.

A “violation point” is not the same thing as a violation. A public heath hazard (like not keeping food at the right temperature) will land a restaurant a minimum of seven points. A critical violation (like serving unwashed raw food) carries a minimum of five points, and general violations can be small things like not properly sanitizing cooking utensils, and receive at least two points. (You can check out the full grading breakdown here.)

Here are the four Michelin-starred restaurants with a C grade:

Torishin, 44 violation points

Health inspection: Seven critical violations, including evidence of mice, live roaches, and food contact surfaces that were not properly washed and sanitised after use.

Dovetail, 35 violation points

Health inspection: Four critical violations, including contaminated food, and improperly washed/sanitised food contact surfaces.

ALDEA, 30 violation points

Health inspection: Four critical violations, including cold food items stored above 41º F.

Sushi Azabu, 30 violation points

Health inspection: Four critical violations, including evidence of rats, and food workers touching the food with their bare hands (without it receiving “additional heat treatment”).

The New York City Department of Health and Natural Hygiene

And these are the four Michelin-starred restaurants with ‘Grade Pending’:

Danji, 27 violation points

Health Inspection: Three critical violations, including evidence of mice, or live mice present in the food/non-food areas.

Hakkasan, 27 violation points

Health Inspection: Three critical violations, including contaminated food, and “filth flies” present in the food/non-food areas.

Junoon, 27 violation points

Health Inspection: Three critical violations, including evidence of mice and inadequate person cleanliness by staff.

Wallsé Restaurant, 27 violation points

Health Inspection: One critical violation where staff stored cold food above 41º F, and plumbing not properly installed or maintained.

The New York City Department of Health and Natural Hygiene

And the five Michelin-starred restaurants with a B rating:

Blanca, 26 violation points

Health Inspection: Four critical violations, including evidence of live mice, unprotected food, and improperly sanitised equipment.

Lan Sheng, 25 violation points

Health Inspection: Three critical violations, including hot food items not held above 140º F, and cold food items held above 41º F.

A Voce Columbus, 24 violation points

Health Inspection: Three critical violations, including contemned food and “filth flies” in the food/non-food areas.

Public Restaurant, 20 violation points

Health Inspection: Three critical violations, including cold food items stored above 41º F, and filth flies in the food/non-food areas.

Café China, 15 violation points

Health Inspection: Two critical violations, including filth flies in the food/non-food areas, and food not protected from potential sources of contamination.

