San Francisco's 2015 Michelin Ratings Are Out -- And There Are 2 New 3-Star Restaurants

Benu The artful cuisine at Benu.

San Francisco has two new Michelin three-star restaurants, doubling its number of top-ranked restaurants.

They are Benu, an Asian fusion restaurant, and Saison, which serves French cuisine. Three stars is the highest possible Michelin rating, and is awarded to just a handful of restaurants around the globe.

Both the The French Laundry and The Restaurant at Meadowwood retained their three-star designations. Both of those restaurants are in Napa Valley. Benu and Saison, which previously had two Michelin stars, are both located in San Francisco’s SoMa district.

Benu, helmed by Chef Corey Lee, offers a $US195-per-head tasting menu and is famous for serving a faux version of shark fin soup. Saison, has a menu that changes daily and costs $US248 per person, excluding wine. Its kitchen is run by Chef Joshua Skenes.

Michelin’s ratings are determined by anonymous food inspectors.

Michelin announced its 2015 New York ratings at the end of September. Six of the seven restaurants that earned three stars in 2014 retained those rankings. They are Le Bernardin, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park , Jean Georges, Masa, and Per Se.

Chef Daniel Boulud’s Daniel was downgraded to two stars.

Here’s the full list out of San Francisco, via EaterSF:

Three Stars

Benu (new)

The French Laundry

The Restaurant at Meadowood

Saison (new)

Two Stars

Acquerello (new)

Atelier Crenn

Baumé

Coi

Manresa

Quince

One Star

All Spice

Ame

Auberge du Soleil

Aziza

Bouchon

Boulevard

Campton Place

Chez TJ

Commis

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant

Gary Danko

Keiko à Nob Hill

Kusakabe (new)

La Folie

La Toque

Luce

Madera

Madrona Manor

Maruya (new)

Michael Mina

Plumed Horse

Solbar

Sons & Daughters

SPQR

Spruce

State Bird Provisions

Terra

Terrapin Creek

The Village Pub

Wakuriya

