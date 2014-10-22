San Francisco's 2015 Michelin Ratings Are Out -- And There Are 2 New 3-Star Restaurants

San Francisco has two new Michelin three-star restaurants, doubling its number of top-ranked restaurants.
They are Benu, an Asian fusion restaurant, and Saison, which serves French cuisine. Three stars is the highest possible Michelin rating, and is awarded to just a handful of restaurants around the globe.
Both the The French Laundry and The Restaurant at Meadowwood retained their three-star designations. Both of those restaurants are in Napa Valley. Benu and Saison, which previously had two Michelin stars, are both located in San Francisco’s SoMa district.
Benu, helmed by Chef Corey Lee, offers a $US195-per-head tasting menu and is famous for serving a faux version of shark fin soup. Saison, has a menu that changes daily and costs $US248 per person, excluding wine. Its kitchen is run by Chef Joshua Skenes.
Michelin’s ratings are determined by anonymous food inspectors.
Michelin announced its 2015 New York ratings at the end of September. Six of the seven restaurants that earned three stars in 2014 retained those rankings. They are Le Bernardin, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park , Jean Georges, Masa, and Per Se.
Chef Daniel Boulud’s Daniel was downgraded to two stars.
Here’s the full list out of San Francisco, via EaterSF:
Three Stars
- Benu (new)
- The French Laundry
- The Restaurant at Meadowood
- Saison (new)
Two Stars
- Acquerello (new)
- Atelier Crenn
- Baumé
- Coi
- Manresa
- Quince
One Star
- All Spice
- Ame
- Auberge du Soleil
- Aziza
- Bouchon
- Boulevard
- Campton Place
- Chez TJ
- Commis
- Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant
- Gary Danko
- Keiko à Nob Hill
- Kusakabe (new)
- La Folie
- La Toque
- Luce
- Madera
- Madrona Manor
- Maruya (new)
- Michael Mina
- Plumed Horse
- Solbar
- Sons & Daughters
- SPQR
- Spruce
- State Bird Provisions
- Terra
- Terrapin Creek
- The Village Pub
- Wakuriya
