Michelin Is Out With A New List Of The Best Cheap Eats In New York City

Michelin’s 2014 New York City restaurant guide comes out next week, but the guide has already released its annual list of “

Bib Gourmands,” the best, most affordable restaurants in the city.

To qualify for the list, establishments must serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $US40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

This year’s New York City list has 138 restaurants, compared to last year’s 126, with 31 different types of cuisine from gastropub fare to Chinese food.

Michelin describes the Bib Gourmand list as “restaurants that Michelin’s esteemed inspectors would frequent themselves.” Check out the full list of restaurants and their locations below:

