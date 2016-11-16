Michelin's guide to the best restaurants in New York City is out -- here's who earned a spot on the list

Madeline Stone
Eleven madison parkYelp/Trynh N.Eleven Madison Park.

Earning a spot in the Michelin Guide is a sure sign you’ve made it as a chef.

For the second year in a row, the New York edition of the world-famous Michelin Guide is out a few days earlier than expected.

According to Eater, which obtained the 2017 edition after spotting a copy of the guide on sale at McNally Jackson Books in Soho, the list included 10 new restaurants in the one-star category. The full guide comes out on Thursday.

A one-star rating is considered “a very good restaurant in its category,” two stars indicate “excellent cuisine” that is “worth a detour,” and three stars represent a restaurant that offers “exceptional cuisine” that is “worth a special journey.”

The six three-star restaurants from last year maintained their status, and Aska has been named the city’s best new restaurant.

Here are the rest of the results (* indicates a restaurant that is new to the list):

Three Stars: “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Jean-Georges

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars: “Excellent cuisine, worth a detour”

Daniel yelpDaniel / YelpDaniel.

Aquavit

Aska*

atera

Blanca

Daniel

Jungsik

Ko

Marea

The Modern

Soto

One Star: “A very good restaurant in its category”

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Andanada

Aureole

Babbo

Batard

Betony

BetonyYun Z. / YelpBetony.

Blue Hill

The Breslin

Cafe Boulud

Cafe China

Cagen

Carbone

Casa Enrique

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Contra*

Delaware & Hudson

Del Posto

Dovetail

Faro*

The Finch

Gabriel Kreuther

Gotham Bar & Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Gramercy TavernFacebook/Gramercy TavernGramercy Tavern.

Gunter Seeger*

Hirohisa

Jewel Bako

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kyo Ya

L’Appart*

La Sirena*

La Vara

Luksus at Torst

Meadowsweet

Minetta Tavern

The Musket Room

Nix*

The NoMad

Peter Luger

Piora

Public

Rebelle

The River Cafe

Semilla

Sushi Ginza Onodera*

Sushi Inoue*

Sushi InoueYun Z. / YelpSushi Inoue.

Sushi of Gari

Sushi Yasuda

Sushi Zo*

Take Root

Tempura Matsui

Tori Shin

Tulsi

Uncle Boons

Ushiwakamaru

Wallse

ZZ’s Clam Bar

