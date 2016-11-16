Michelin's guide to the best restaurants in New York City is out -- here's who earned a spot on the list

Earning a spot in the Michelin Guide is a sure sign you’ve made it as a chef.

For the second year in a row, the New York edition of the world-famous Michelin Guide is out a few days earlier than expected.

According to Eater, which obtained the 2017 edition after spotting a copy of the guide on sale at McNally Jackson Books in Soho, the list included 10 new restaurants in the one-star category. The full guide comes out on Thursday.

A one-star rating is considered “a very good restaurant in its category,” two stars indicate “excellent cuisine” that is “worth a detour,” and three stars represent a restaurant that offers “exceptional cuisine” that is “worth a special journey.”

The six three-star restaurants from last year maintained their status, and Aska has been named the city’s best new restaurant.

Here are the rest of the results (* indicates a restaurant that is new to the list):

Three Stars: “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Jean-Georges

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars: “Excellent cuisine, worth a detour”

Aquavit

Aska*

atera

Blanca

Daniel

Jungsik

Ko

Marea

The Modern

Soto

One Star: “A very good restaurant in its category”

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Andanada

Aureole

Babbo

Batard

Betony

Blue Hill

The Breslin

Cafe Boulud

Cafe China

Cagen

Carbone

Casa Enrique

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Contra*

Delaware & Hudson

Del Posto

Dovetail

Faro*

The Finch

Gabriel Kreuther

Gotham Bar & Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Gunter Seeger*

Hirohisa

Jewel Bako

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kyo Ya

L’Appart*

La Sirena*

La Vara

Luksus at Torst

Meadowsweet

Minetta Tavern

The Musket Room

Nix*

The NoMad

Peter Luger

Piora

Public

Rebelle

The River Cafe

Semilla

Sushi Ginza Onodera*

Sushi Inoue*

Sushi of Gari

Sushi Yasuda

Sushi Zo*

Take Root

Tempura Matsui

Tori Shin

Tulsi

Uncle Boons

Ushiwakamaru

Wallse

ZZ’s Clam Bar

