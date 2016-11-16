Michelin's guide to the best restaurants in New York City is out -- here's who earned a spot on the list

Earning a spot in the Michelin Guide is a sure sign you’ve made it as a chef.
For the second year in a row, the New York edition of the world-famous Michelin Guide is out a few days earlier than expected.
According to Eater, which obtained the 2017 edition after spotting a copy of the guide on sale at McNally Jackson Books in Soho, the list included 10 new restaurants in the one-star category. The full guide comes out on Thursday.
A one-star rating is considered “a very good restaurant in its category,” two stars indicate “excellent cuisine” that is “worth a detour,” and three stars represent a restaurant that offers “exceptional cuisine” that is “worth a special journey.”
The six three-star restaurants from last year maintained their status, and Aska has been named the city’s best new restaurant.
Here are the rest of the results (* indicates a restaurant that is new to the list):
Three Stars: “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Eleven Madison Park
Jean-Georges
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
Two Stars: “Excellent cuisine, worth a detour”
Aquavit
Aska*
atera
Blanca
Daniel
Jungsik
Ko
Marea
The Modern
Soto
One Star: “A very good restaurant in its category”
Agern
Ai Fiori
Aldea
Andanada
Aureole
Babbo
Batard
Betony
Blue Hill
The Breslin
Cafe Boulud
Cafe China
Cagen
Carbone
Casa Enrique
Casa Mono
Caviar Russe
Contra*
Delaware & Hudson
Del Posto
Dovetail
Faro*
The Finch
Gabriel Kreuther
Gotham Bar & Grill
Gramercy Tavern
Gunter Seeger*
Hirohisa
Jewel Bako
Junoon
Kajitsu
Kanoyama
Kyo Ya
L’Appart*
La Sirena*
La Vara
Luksus at Torst
Meadowsweet
Minetta Tavern
The Musket Room
Nix*
The NoMad
Peter Luger
Piora
Public
Rebelle
The River Cafe
Semilla
Sushi Ginza Onodera*
Sushi Inoue*
Sushi of Gari
Sushi Yasuda
Sushi Zo*
Take Root
Tempura Matsui
Tori Shin
Tulsi
Uncle Boons
Ushiwakamaru
Wallse
ZZ’s Clam Bar
NOW WATCH: A Brooklyn exhibition is entirely devoted to Chinese food
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.