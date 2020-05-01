Michelin-starred chefs are sharing their favourite homemade recipes, and they're easier than you might think

Michelin Guide The Michelin Guide is sharing homemade recipes by some of the most famous chefs in the world.

The Michelin Guide has been sharing homemade recipes by some of the most famous chefs in the world on its Instagram account every day.

It has already posted more than 30 recipes, including cacio e pepe, pad thai, pork dumplings, and chocolate chip cookies.

You can learn how to make Gordon Ramsay’s marinara sauce, or Georges Blanc’s Vonnassiennes crepes.

And most of these recipes require just four steps or less.



The Michelin Guide knows a thing or two about incredible restaurants, and it also knows how much we miss getting to visit them. So, the prestigious organisation is bringing some of the world’s most renowned chefs straight to our kitchens, sharing their favourite homemade recipes on its Instagram page every day.

You can learn how to whip up everything from Gordon Ramsay’s marinara sauce to the Vonnassiennes crepes beloved by Georges Blanc. Also on the menu are pad thai, shakshuka, chocolate chip cookies, cacio e pepe, pork dumplings, and so much more.

And just because these dishes come from Michelin-starred chefs doesn’t mean you’ll have to spend all day in the kitchen. Most of the recipes require four steps, or less. Bon appétit indeed.

The Michelin Guide kicked off its new “At Home” series with Gordon Ramsay’s marinara sauce.

Michelin Guide Gordon Ramsay’s marinara sauce.

You can easily upgrade pasta night with the help of the “MasterChef” himself, whose simple recipe just calls for canned tomatoes, onion, red wine, olive oil, tomato paste, garlic, and basil.

Ramsay even has some tips if you’re missing a few ingredients.

“If you don’t have fresh garlic or basil, raid your spices cabinet,” he told the Michelin Guide. “As a general rule, use what you might like on a pizza, like garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, fennel, or celery salt.”

You can find the full recipe for Gordon Ramsay’s marinara sauce here.

If you’re looking for something a little sweeter, Jacques Faussat’s orange cake will do the trick.

Michelin Guide Jacques Faussat’s orange cake.

The French chef’s easy recipe just has three steps and seven ingredients (powdered sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, all-purpose flour, and one orange).

And if you want to give the cake “a nice little injection of flavour,” Faussat recommends adding orange blossom water.

You can find the full recipe for Jacques Faussat’s orange cake here.

Warm your soul during those spring showers with Emma Bengtsson’s split pea soup.

Michelin Guide Emma Bengtsson’s split pea soup.

Bengtsson, executive chef of the two-starred restaurant Aquavit in New York, has shared a dish that’s perfect when you’re looking for comfort.

The hearty one-pot recipe is packed with vegetables like carrots, green split peas, and spring onions, along with bacon. Plus it requires just two simple steps.

You can find the full recipe for Emma Bengtsson’s split pea soup here.

Craving pad thai but don’t want to order takeout again? Try whipping up Andy Yang’s version instead.

Michelin Guide Andy Yang’s pad thai.

Yang’s Bangkok restaurant Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu specialises in pad thai, so it’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about.

You’ll find ingredients like rice noodles, tofu, and bean sprouts in the recipe, along with a sauce that includes tamarind paste and lime juice.

Get the full recipe for Andy Yang’s pad thai here.

Thitid Tassanakajohn’s beef phad kaprao offers another exciting taste of Thailand.

Michelin Guide Thitid Tassanakajohn’s beef phad kaprao.

This Thai holy basil beef is one of the most famous stir-fry dishes in Southeast Asia, according to the Michelin Guide.

Chef Tonn’s dish is packed with tons of flavour thanks to oyster sauce, fish sauce, soy sauce, and chilli. It requires just two steps, and can also be made with pork, chicken, tofu, or shrimp.

You can find the full recipe for Thitid Tassanakajohn’s beef phad kaprao here.

Jean Sulpice’s chocolate cake recipe is perfect for anyone celebrating their birthday at home, according to the Michelin Guide.

Michelin Guide Jean Sulpice’s chocolate cake.

Sulpice, the youngest French chef to ever receive a Michelin star (he currently has two), shared a simple dessert that requires just two steps, along with fun ingredients like rum and dark chocolate.

If you want to “take the decadence up a notch,” Sulpice recommends decorating the cake with pieces of chocolate.

You can find the full recipe for Jean Sulpice’s chocolate cake here.

If you want something sweet that’s just a tad lighter, why not try Christophe Hay’s strawberry charlotte cake.

Michelin Guide Christophe Hay’s strawberry charlotte cake.

Strawberry charlotte is a French springtime cake that the Michelin Guide calls “both easy to make and a vibrant feast for the eyes.”

The treat is filled with the likes of strawberries, Champagne biscuits, yogurt, and lemon, but once you’ve mastered the original, Hay recommends playing around with other fruits. The cake can also be made with mangos, apples, raspberries, and more.

You can find the full recipe for Christophe Hay’s strawberry charlotte here.

Julia Komp’s shakshuka requires just three simple steps.

Michelin Guide Julia Komp’s shakshuka.

Shakshuka is a popular Middle Eastern and North African dish that has been popping up on brunch menus all over the world in recent years.

Komp’s simple one-pan recipe is packed with flavour thanks to ingredients like bell peppers, chillis, cumin, smoked paprika, and feta cheese.

Whip it up for a hearty breakfast, or save it for a lunch or dinner that’s sure to warm the soul.

You can find the full recipe for Julia Komp’s shakshuka here.

And Georges Blanc’s potato crepes will transport you straight to France.

Michelin Guide Georges Blanc’s potato crepes.

Blanc, whose eponymous restaurant holds three Michelin stars, shared his homemade recipe for Vonnassiennes crepes.

Since these French speciality crepes can be sweet or savoury, the Michelin Guide says they “offer limitless potential as the blank canvas for your culinary creativity.”

And you probably already have the ingredients. This simple recipe just needs potatoes, eggs, flour, milk, heavy cream, salt, pepper, and butter.

You can find the full recipe for Georges Blanc’s potato crepes here.

Aurélien Braguier’s roast cornish game hen will definitely impress your family.

Michelin Guide Aurélien Braguier’s roast cornish game hen,

The French chef packs his hen with garlic cloves and thyme to give it an extra punch of flavour, while the potatoes are paired with asparagus and mushrooms.

No hen on hand? You can easily replace this recipe with chicken – just remember to adapt the recipe for the different weight.

You can find the full recipe for Aurélien Braguier’s roast cornish game hen here.

Alex Atala’s palm hart fettuccine carbonara puts a new twist on a classic Italian dish …

Michelin Guide Alex Atala’s palm heart fettuccine carbonara.

The Brazilian chef is a champion of ingredients that are “long overlooked by or unknown to other chefs,” according to the Michelin Guide, and that philosophy is on full display in his carbonara.

Atala’s simple recipe requires just five ingredients – including bacon and egg yolks – plus five quick steps to turn your carbonara into something new and different.

You can find the full recipe for Alex Atala’s palm heart fettuccine carbonara here.

… while Giulio Terrinoni’s cacio e pepe features a surprising splash of citrus.

Michelin Guide Giulio Terrinoni’s cacio e pepe.

The Italian chef puts his own spin on the classic Roman dish with the help of zucchini flowers and orange zest.

If you can’t find zucchini flowers, have no fear. Terrinoni told the Michelin Guide that they can easily be swapped out for asparagus or broad beans instead.

You can find the full recipe for Giulio Terrinoni’s cacio e pepe here.

Justin Bazdarich’s guacamole and cherry tomato salsa is an easy way to upgrade your taco night.

Michelin Guide Justin Bazdarich’s guacamole and cherry tomato salsa.

Bazdarich’s guacamole and cherry tomato salsa is one of the most popular dishes at his one-star New York restaurant Oxomoco. And now you can bring it straight to your kitchen table.

The cherry tomato salsa adds something extra special to the dish, and all it needs is cherry tomatoes, onion, salt, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.

You can find the full recipe for Justin Bazdarich’s guacamole and cherry tomato salsa here.

If you’re looking for a new treat to go with your coffee or tea, try Emeric Corbon’s diamond cookies.

Michelin Guide Emeric Corbon’s diamond cookies.

The French chef’s recipe requires just four easy steps, along with simple ingredients like all-purpose flour, butter, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract.

You can find the full recipe for Emeric Corbon’s diamond cookies here.

Guy Lassausaie’s panna cotta with coffee is another great mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

Michelin Guide Guy Lassausaie’s panna cotta with coffee.

You won’t need that second cup when you have this creamy dessert to get you through the afternoon slump.

Lassausaie’s recipe includes crushed coffee beans and white chocolate. Once chilled, the dessert is topped with a thin layer of ristretto coffee.

You can find the full recipe for Guy Lassausaie’s panna cotta with coffee here.

You won’t even notice you’re stuck inside for date night thanks to Stéphanie Le Quellec’s green pea spaghetti with Iberian ham.

Michelin Guide Stéphanie Le Quellec’s green pea spaghetti with Iberian ham.

Your pasta can look like it came straight out of Le Quellec’s two-star Parisian restaurant La Scene thanks to this dish.

Le Quellec’s original recipe features pasta with green pea flour, but you can also use spaghetti that you already have in your pantry and top it with English peas instead.

You can find the full recipe for Stéphanie Le Quellec’s green pea spaghetti with Iberian ham here.

If you’re craving baked pasta instead, give Isabella Potí’s spaghettoni with green beans a try.

Michelin Guide Isabella Potí’s spaghettoni with green beans.

Baked pasta is a great way to make use of leftover noodles, and Potí’s dish is sure to be comforting.

While the recipe calls for fresh green beans, frozen ones will work as well, according to the Michelin Guide.

You can find the full recipe for Isabella Potí’s spaghettoni with green beans here.

If Italian dessert is what you’re after, Pier Paolo Pichi’s tiramisu is here to help.

Michelin Guide Pier Paolo Pichi’s tiramisu.

Pichi’s tiramisu requires just two steps.

But, per Pichi’s advice, make sure to leave your tiramisu in the fridge overnight before serving it.

“The longer you wait, the greater the reward!” Pichi told the Michelin Guide.

You can find the full recipe for Pier Paolo Pichi’s tiramisu here.

If you’re up for a challenge, try your hand at Hélène Darroze’s berry pavlova.

Michelin Guide Hélène Darroze’s berry pavlova.

The French chef has given her own spin to the classic Australian dessert, and the Michelin Guide wants you to know that a pavlova takes “patience and practice.”

“When you get it right, though, the result is unforgettable,” it adds.

You’ll learn how to make the meringue, strawberry juice, and citronella cream for this exquisite dish. Talk about a perfect way to fill up a long Sunday.

You can find the full recipe for Hélène Darroze’s berry pavlova here.

Vicky Lau’s pork dumplings are perfect whether you need to make dinner for six or one.

Michelin Guide Vicky Lau’s pork dumplings.

Lau has shared the recipe for her Hong Kong-style pork dumplings, which she said can easily be substituted with cooked mushrooms if you’re avoiding meat.

Her pro tip? Make sure to sauté the dumplings in a hot pan and then let them cool down to enhance the flavour. This recipe also makes 60 to 70 pieces, so don’t be afraid to freeze some for later!

You can find the full recipe for Vicky Lau’s pork dumplings here.

Put your spice rack to good use with Rawia Bishara’s harissa chicken.

Michelin Guide Rawia Bishara’s harissa chicken.

Bishara and her daughter Jumana, who co-own the New York restaurant Tanoreen, have provided a recipe that the Michelin Guide promises to be “wonderfully aromatic” and packed “with a uniquely Middle Eastern flavour and fire.”

With allspice, nutmeg, cumin, ground ginger, and black pepper all involved, each bite is sure to be the opposite of dull.

And here’s a tip: Searing the chicken pieces before you bake them “adds great colour and deepens the flavour, helping to crisp up the skin,” according to the Michelin Guide. So make sure you don’t skip it!

You can find the full recipe for Rawia Bishara’s harissa chicken here.

Marie Robert’s Tarte Tatin is a classic, and doesn’t require too many ingredients.

Michelin Guide Marie Robert’s Tarte Tatin.

Ramsay isn’t the only chef to perfect this French apple tart dish. Robert has a simple recipe that requires just apples, butter, puff pastry, cinnamon powder, and powdered sugar.

And don’t forget to pair it with some ice cream.

You can find the full recipe for Marie Robert’s Tarte Tatin here.

Sébastien Vauxion’s chocolate crepe cake will satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth.

Michelin Guide Sébastien Vauxion’s chocolate crepe cake.

The French pastry chef’s chocolate crepe cake is what the Michelin Guide calls “the perfect chocolate decadence.”

Vauxion’s dish features both cacao crepes and a chocolate ganache, which glues the crepes together in this towering cake.

Top it all off with pieces of chocolate and any extra ganache.

You can find the full recipe for Sébastien Vauxion’s chocolate crepe cake here.

Clare Smyth’s chocolate lavender tarts will transport you to her two-star London restaurant.

Michelin Guide Clare Smyth’s chocolate lavender tarts.

Smyth told the Michelin Guide that her chocolate lavender tarts have finished every meal at her restaurant, Core by Clare Smyth, since it opened two-and-a-half years ago.

“They were inspired by the chocolate tart at L’Ambroisie, the three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris,” she said. “It is the simplest tart, but it is all in the execution.”

Smyth’s big tip? Make sure to eat the tarts a few minutes after they come out of the oven, when they’re nice and soft in the middle.

You can find the full recipe for Clare Smyth’s chocolate lavender tarts here.

Or try to master The Green, a dish served at Mauro Colagreco’s three-star restaurant in France.

Michelin Guide Mauro Colagreco’s The Green.

The Michelin Guide admits that perfecting this dish – which features pea pods, spinach, parsley, chives, snap beans, fennel sprouts, kiwis, and more – is no easy feat.

“The elegance of this three-star dish lies in its elevation of humble ingredients to a crescendo of complex flavours,” according to the guide. “That said, as you might expect, perfecting a dish served at Chef Mauro’s restaurant takes patience, practice, and patience, if you catch our drift.”

You can find the full recipe for Mauro Colagreco’s The Green here.

Want to keep things simple? Julien Dugourd’s chocolate chip cookie recipe is easy to master.

Michelin Guide Julien Dugourd’s chocolate chip cookies.

There’s just seven ingredients and two steps, but Dugourd promises that this recipe delivers.

“Cookies just as I like them,” he told the Michelin Guide. “Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside.”

You can find the full recipe for Julien Dugourd’s chocolate chip cookies here.

Chef Jean-Francois Rouquette’s green asparagus gazpacho requires just four main ingredients.

Michelin Guide Chef Jean-Francois Rouquette’s green asparagus gazpacho.

Ring in the arrival of spring with this bright-green gazpacho, which the Michelin Guide calls a “light, flavorful, and refreshing celebration of the simple asparagus.”

The only other ingredients you need are sandwich bread, olive oil, and some fresh almond shavings.

You can find the full recipe for Jean-Francois Rouquette’s green asparagus gazpacho here.

Christian and Manuel Costardi prove that you don’t need dairy to make a creamy risotto.

Michelin Guide Christian and Manuel Costardi’s risotto.

Christian and Manuel’s restaurant is located in Vercelli, an Italian town that is famous for rice cultivation, according to the Michelin Guide.

The brothers told the guide that they set out to create a dish with the “perfect risotto taste, minus the lactose.”

“The idea is to recreate the taste of spaghetti with garlic, oil and chilli,” they added.

You can find the full recipe for Christian and Manuel Costardi’s risotto here.

A chocolate soufflé may sound daunting, but François Perret’s recipe requires just a few ingredients.

Michelin Guide François Perret’s chocolate soufflé.

As the pastry chef of La Table de l’Espadon, the two-star restaurant inside the famed Hôtel Ritz Paris, there’s no doubt that Perret knows his way around a soufflé.

All you need for this recipe are milk, eggs, cornstarch, cane sugar, caster sugar, and dark chocolate.

You can find the full recipe for François Perret’s chocolate soufflé here.

