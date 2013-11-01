A Michelin Guide Editor Wants Us All To Stop Saying 'Gastropub'

The Greyhound on the Test/Facebook The interior of the Greyhound on the Test, the 2014 winner of the Pub of the Year award.

Rebecca Burr, the editor of Michelin’s Eating Out In Pubs Guide 2014, wants us all to stop using the term “gastropub.”

For those not in-the-know, a gastropub typically refers to any pub or bar that serves higher-calibre food than the typical wings or chicken fingers one might expect at a local establishment.

But Burr thinks that pubs serving quality fare has become the new norm, heralding the end of the gastropub era.

In the guide’s intro, Burr explains (emphasis ours):

Reports of the death of the British pub have been grossly exaggerated. We now recommend more pubs than ever before and the great news is that they are spread all over Great Britain and Ireland, rather than just being concentrated in a few counties. No on has to put up with bad food in a pub anymore, however picturesque that pub may be. The guide highlights that pubs serving good food are thriving. Hopefully we can now all stop using the term ‘gastropub’ — many of the establishments in this guide are traditional pubs playing a big part in the local community, complete with quiz nights and themed evenings. A pub doesn’t need a modern makeover to serve good food, nor does it need to transform itself into a restaurant.

This year’s guide covers 570 pubs in Scotland, England, and Ireland. 70 new establishments were added to the booklet, which is available in UK bookstores for €13.99.

And if you’re looking for a place that stands out, the Pub of the Year 2014 award went to the Greyhound on the Test, a 600-year-old pub in Stockbridge, Hampshire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.