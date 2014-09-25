Michelin Reveals The Best Restaurants In NYC Where You Can Eat For Under $US40

Bar Primi Pasta at the new East Village Bar Primi restaurant, one of the new Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in 2015.

Michelin’s 10th New York City restaurant guide comes out October 1st, but the company has released its annual list of “Bib Gourmands” Wednesday.

The Bib Gourmand restaurant winners are widely considered the best and most affordable restaurants in NYC. To qualify, establishments must not only cook delicious fare, but also serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $US40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

This year’s New York City list has 126 restaurants with new eateries like Andrew Carmellini’s new Bar Primi making the cut.

“While the famous Michelin stars remain the most celebrated international distinction in the Michelin Guide, the Bib Gourmand is a highly desired honour among restaurateurs and one that is recognised by the many people who covet quality food at a reasonable price,” the company explained in a press release.

Check out the full list of restaurants and their locations below.

