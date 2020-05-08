Michelin-starred chefs share 8 delicious breakfast dishes everyone should know how to make

Zi3000/Shutterstock Insider asked five Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to share their favourite breakfast dishes, and how to make them.

As we continue to spend more time at home, breakfast has become a bigger part of our days.

So Insider asked five Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to share their favourite breakfast dishes, and how to make them.

New Zealand chef Josh Emett loves whipping up lemon ricotta pancakes and homemade English crumpets for his family.

NYC chef David Shim makes a frittata when he has leftovers in the fridge, or a tortilla Española when he wants something hearty to start the day.

Breakfast, especially on a weekday, is usually an afterthought. A stray banana as we run out the door, a quick bowl of cereal before the morning commute, maybe some avocado toast if we’re feeling fancy.

But as we continue to spend time at home, breakfast has become a bigger part the day. And after a couple of weeks, it’s easy to get bored of that usual bowl of oatmeal.

So, Insider reached out to Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to see what they’re cooking for breakfast, and learn their tips for making the first meal of the day as delicious as the rest.

From lemon ricotta pancakes to tortilla Española, these dishes are sure to bring some excitement to your mornings.

Chocolate waffles are a quick and easy way to upgrade a breakfast staple, and it will win huge points with any kids at the kitchen table.

Kevin Meehan/Instagram Meehan said the best way to eat his chocolate waffles is by dipping them in the homemade whipped cream ‘like a chip and salsa.’

Kevin Meehan, the owner and chef of Kali Restaurant in Los Angeles, told Insider that he has loved making these waffles with his kids.

The batter is simple and can be made with ingredients that are likely already in your pantry. Meehan mixes cocoa powder with flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and eggs, and then throws the batter into his waffle press. He also makes a simple homemade whipped cream to top it all off.

“It’s a simple four to one ratio of cream to sugar,” he said. “You whip it up and, at the last minute, I like to take orange zest and zest it in there – a lot of it.”

Meehan often freezes his leftover waffles, which just need a quick pop in the microwave or toaster before they’re ready to go again. He’ll also often add a fried egg on top, which he said his young daughters love.

“It’s a no-brainer, the recipe is super easy to do,” he said. “When you have a big fat waffle, it’s a special thing.”

If pancakes are more your style, why not give them a refreshing spin with the addition of ricotta and lemon.

Aleksei Potov/Shutterstock New Zealand chef Josh Emett loves whipping up lemon ricotta pancakes.

Lemon ricotta pancakes have been a popular breakfast dish in New Zealand chef Josh Emett‘s house.

“There has been a real focus around our morning routine in our house while in lockdown,” Emett, who recently released his cookbook “The Recipe,” told Insider. “Breakfasts are often made and eaten in a huge rush in the morning while trying to get the kids out to sports or to school, but at present we have the luxury of perfecting some of our favourites.”

“Lemon ricotta pancakes are something we make often, so we’ve been trying quite a few different recipes to find the perfect version.”

Emett said that the key to getting the pancakes right is making sure to rest the mix “for a couple of hours” and using powdered icing sugar instead of caster sugar to “make them a little lighter.”

“The cooking also needs to be controlled and slow to get the perfect colour and crispness,” he added.

Homemade English crumpets can easily be turned into a sweet or savoury breakfast dish.

Josh Emett/Instagram Homemade English crumpets have also been a huge hit with Emett’s kids.

“English crumpets have been a real hit with the kids in the last few weeks,” Emett said. “Once cooked and loaded with maple syrup, they are amazing.”

Emett recommends using the recipe by Amano, an Italian restaurant in New Zealand, and has also included some of his own cooking tips in a saved story on his Instagram page.

While crumpets are commonly paired with jam or honey, Emett said his favourite way to eat them is with “crispy fried bacon and a couple of poached eggs.”

“One thing they all require is a lot of butter,” he added.

If you want something a little more simple, you can’t go wrong with a classic French omelette.

Ryan Ratino Washington DC chef Ryan Ratino loves making classic French omelettes for breakfast.

Ryan Ratino, the chef behind Bresca in Washington, DC, told Insider that he often turns to omelettes for breakfast.

“As often as I can, I like to cook omelettes for the simple reason that I absolutely love eggs,” he said. “A true and classic French omelette is incredibly simple, you just need eggs and good butter.”

“It’s a simple combination that yields a subtle and nice tender texture, and rich comforting flavour.”

Ratino also recommends making scrambled eggs and toast with Kerrygold butter, a European-style butter that he loves pairing with eggs.

“It has much more butterfat content than regular butter, which makes dishes have a richer flavour and creamier texture,” he said. “Then top the eggs with your favourite sweet jam for a sweet and savoury contrast, and bundle it up between two pieces of toast!”

Or make a frittata, which is a great way to use up the veggies that have been sitting in your fridge and pantry.

Teri Virbickis/Shutterstock New York chef David Shim often makes a frittata when he needs to use up leftover ingredients.

David Shim, the chef at Cote in Manhattan, told Insider that he loves cooking frittatas when he needs to use up leftover ingredients at home.

“There might be half an onion, a few peeled garlic cloves, some spinach,” he said. “You can mix meat, something that’s leftover from the night before or that you have in your fridge. I always use bacon and spinach, that’s my go-to.”

“Sauté them in a pan, put in five to six eggs, and let it bake in the oven. It’s a quick 15 to 20 minutes, and you can save some for the next day.”

Shim will cook a tortilla Española when he’s craving something a little heartier for breakfast.

Elena Eryomenko/Shutterstock Tortilla Española is another great choice if you want something a little heartier for breakfast.

Tortilla Española, also known as Spanish omelette, is a signature dish from Spain that features eggs and potatoes.

“Tortilla Española is a little bit heavier than a frittata,” Shim said. “I put some sort of sweet potato or regular potato with some bell peppers, so it’s a bit more of a meal.”

Shim said he first whips the eggs so that they’re ready to go, and then boils or blanches the potatoes for a couple of minutes.

He sautés some bell peppers and then adds the eggs and potatoes before throwing the pan into the oven and baking it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Once it’s done, Shim tops his tortilla Española with some cheese or reduced tomato sauce.

Or give your breakfast an Italian spin with Suzette Gresham’s tomato eggs.

Grokker San Francisco chef Suzette Gresham loves making her tomato eggs for breakfast.

Gresham, who runs Acquerello in San Francisco, told Insider that tomato eggs are one of her favourite breakfast dishes.

The simple recipe just calls for eggs, tomato sauce, olive oil, and garlic, and has just four quick steps. Sauté the garlic and olive oil before adding the tomato sauce, then cook the eggs in the simmering sauce.

If you like your yolk runny, Gresham recommends leaving the pan uncovered. Cook until the white of the eggs are set and the yolks are to your preference.

Gresham recommends serving the eggs on toasted sourdough bread, and spooning some of that extra tomato sauce right on top of them.

Whether you’ve been buying sourdough or making your own, it’s the perfect base for a breakfast fried egg sandwich.

Zi3000/Shutterstock Meehan also loves making a breakfast fried egg sandwich with sourdough bread and chimichurri sauce.

“Obviously everyone is on their sourdough thing, everyone’s got a bunch of bread,” Meehan said. “What I’ve been doing is making a fried egg sandwich with sourdough, and I’ve been doing that a lot.”

To make his perfect fried egg sandwich, Meehan first toasts the sourdough bread and then puts some homemade chimichurri sauce on top.

“Chimichurri sauce is an Argentinian-based sauce with parsley and garlic,” Meehan said. “It’s really easy to make and you can make a big batch of it. The longer it sits in your fridge, the better it is.”

Meehan then fries his egg in olive oil and slides it on top of the bread.

“I kind of just cut into it too,” he added. “So the egg breaks open.”

