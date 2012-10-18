Michelin's New favourite Cheap Eats In The San Francisco Bay Area

Michelin’s 2013 guide to restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area comes out next week, but today the publisher has released a sneak preview with its list of “Bib Gourmands” —favourite eateries that also come at a great value.



To qualify for the list, establishments must serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included). This year’s list has 70 restaurants spread throughout the Bay Area and Wine Country.

Michelin describes the Bib Gourmand list as “restaurants that Michelin’s esteemed inspectors would frequent themselves.”

