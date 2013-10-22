Michelin Is Out With A New List Of The Best Cheap Eats In San Francisco

Michelin will officially release its 2014 guide for San Francisco tomorrow, awarding its coveted star ratings to the city’s top restaurants.

But ahead of the big event, the guide book publisher has released its annual “Bib Gourmand” list, highlighting the best inexpensive meals in the Bay Area.

To qualify as a “Bib Gourmand,” establishments must serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $US40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

Michelin describes the Bib Gourmand list as “restaurants that Michelin’s esteemed inspectors would frequent themselves.”

This year, 83 establishments made the list, the most since Michelin first published a guide for San Francisco in 2006.

Check out the full list:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.