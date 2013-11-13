Michelin Awards Stars To 25 Chicago Restaurants

Today Michelin released its starred selections for its 2014 Chicago guide.
A record 25 restaurants were given starred ratings, up from 19 in 2013.
While Grant Achatz’ Alinea remains the only three-starred Chicago restaurant, there were two newcomers to the two-star category.
Sixteen, the dining room at the Trump International Hotel, improved its menu to earn a second star this year.
The contemporary menu and impeccable service at Grace earned the new restaurant a two-star rating this year, its first in operation. Grace is the first restaurant from Randolph Street — a traditionally popular spot for foodies — to win official recognition from Michelin.
Of the 20 one-star establishments, five were new to the list: El Idea, Elizabeth, The Lobby, North Pond, and Senza.
Here’s the full list of starred restaurants in Michelin’s 2014 Chicago guide:
