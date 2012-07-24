This Solar-Powered, Floating Resort Could Be The Hotel Of The Future

Photo: Courtesy of Michele Puzzolante

An Italian industrial designer’s futuristic resort is as innovative as it is environmentally conscious.Michele Puzzolante has created realistic plans for a $125 million resort that will have a “five-star hotel” as well as pod-like floating units that can house up to six people.



The resort and units would all be powered by a generator that runs purely on energy created by the sun’s rays.

Sound too environmentally ambitious to be true? Puzzolante wrote in the release that there are talks in progress to construct the resort in the Philippines.

Puzzolante sent us some renderings of the resort and its units, which you could end up booking soon.

