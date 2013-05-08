Here's A Photo Of Michelle Obama 'Kaepernicking'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick met Michelle Obama today and got her to take a photo with him “Kaepernicking.”



Kaepernicking, which became a meme, is when Colin Kaepernick kisses his bicep after he scores a touchdown on the field.

Kaepernick’s photo caption on Instagram read:

“I got the opportunity to meet one of the greatest women in the world, the first lady @first_Obama and even got her #Kaepernicking”

InstagramAnd here’s a photo of Kaepernick “#Kaepernicking” in his natural habitat:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.