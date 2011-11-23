Murdered German Policewoman Had Neo-Nazi Link

A still from a Nationalist Socialist Underground video

Photo: Getty

One policewoman killed by the hugely controversial German neo-Nazi group ‘Nationalist Socialist Underground’ may have been killed due to links her family had to the far right scene, according to the Local.It’s thought that a chance meeting between Michele Kiesewetter during an attempt by her father to rent a bar in Oberweißbach in the eastern German state of Thuringia was responsible for her death in 2007.



The bar was used by neo-Nazis for meetings, and employed a chef with the same surname as Beate Zschäpe, the one known surviving member of the NSU.

Kiesewetter was shot dead in 2007 in western German town of Heilbronn. Her partner was also shot.

Germany is still trying to come to terms with the failure of police forces to capture the NSU, who were responsible for the deaths of Kiesewetter and 9 immigrants over 10 years. The group were not even discovered until the suicide of two members and a bomb blast at their apartment.

More recent details:

One member of the German secret services was found to have been at the scene of one murder, and a search of his home found excerpts of Mein Kampf.

Germany’s central government is now seeking to reform the secret services.

All parties of the German parliament have now joined together to jointly condemn the attacks (via Der Spiegel, in German).

