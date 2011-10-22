Michele Bachmann's Entire New Hampshire Campaign Staff Just Quit*

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

*This post has been updated below.Further proof Michele Bachmann‘s presidential hopes are fading fast.



WMUR in New Hampshire is reporting Bachmann’s entire staff there just quit “over deep frustration with the campaign’s lack of commitment” to the state.

New Hampshire is a key primary state and home to the nation’s first primary. Fellow GOP presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman boycotted this week’s CNN debate to focus on the state.

Bachmann has plummeted in the polls in recent weeks. And last month lost her campaign manager Ed Rollins in a well-publicised split.

*Update: The NYT clarifies that Jeff Chidester, the New Hampshire campaign manager for Bachmann reported that he and three other staff members resigned “as a result of frustration with Bachman’s national campaign, not with the candidate herself.” Whether anyone else had left was still unclear.

Apparently the news of Chidester’s departure was a surprise to Bachmann herself. Earlier today she told a Radio Iowa host, “I don’t know where that came from. We have called staff in New Hampshire to find out where that came from and the staff have said that isn’t true, so I don’t know if this is just a bad story that’s being fed by a different candidate or campaign.”

