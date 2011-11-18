Michele Bachmann Has Opted NOT To Get Waterboarded

Photo: CBS

Whether or not the candidates believed waterboarding was torture became on of the big takeaway moments from Saturday’s GOP debate.Michele Bachmann is pro-waterboarding. Moreover she does not think it qualifies as torture, merely that it is “uncomfortable.”



Or so she imagines.

During an interview with the with the Des Moines Register’s editorial board Bachmann was asked whether she would ever get waterboarded seeing as it’s not all that bad.

“If you think it’s not that bad, would you ever willingly submit to it, just to see what it’s like?”

[Bachmann] “Well I think that would be absurd to have the President of the United States submit themselves to waterboarding.”

Indeed. It goes without saying, of course, that Bachmann is not currently the President, nor does she have any chance of becoming so. However, one imagines getting waterboarded (live! on Fox!) might be a quick way to shoot up her polls numbers to Herman Cain levels.

Gawker has the video of her interview.

