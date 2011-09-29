Michele Bachmann Thinks She Is The Next Bill Clinton

Struggling to breathe life into her ailing campaign, Michele Bachmann reassured her evangelical base that she is going to be the “comeback kid” in the 2012 presidential race.



During an appearance at Liberty University — one of the country’s largest evangelical colleges — Bachmann dismissed her recent campaign troubles, and urged students not to “settle” for a candidate who doesn’t share their values.

“We intend to be the comeback kid in this race,” Bachmann said, according to Reuters. “In races you have ups and downs, and we are on the upswing now.”

Bachmann is, of course, comparing herself to Bill Clinton, who called himself the “comeback kid” after coming from behind to win second in the 1992 New Hampshire primary.

As the Atlantic Wire points out, there is some dramatic irony to Bachmann’s remarks. Follow closely:

Liberty University was founded by the Rev. Jerry Falwell. Falwell was one of main critics of Clinton’s alleged sexual dalliances, and released a series of videos with many of these allegations — including those of Gennifer Flowers. The Flowers scandal was the primary setback Clinton had to “comeback” from in the 1992 race.

