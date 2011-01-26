Here Is The Bizarre Michele Bachmann Tea Party Response That Will End Up On SNL This Weekend

The bizarre part wasn’t what she said — her call for the full repeal of the health care bill wasn’t exactly a shocker — but how she said it.



Viewers who caught the response on TV spent the full six minutes wondering (loudly on Twitter) why Bachmann refused to look into the camera.

Turns out there were two camera in the room, one for the Internet livestream and one for television and Bachmann was addressing the Internet camera. The result was strange but will likely save SNL from having to scrape the mundane State of the Union address for funny tidbits.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.