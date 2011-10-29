And Now Even The Tea Party Wants Michele Bachmann To Step Down

Photo: AP

The final nail in the coffin?If you need further proof that Michele Bachmann‘s White House bid is in the tank look no farther than this posting from Ned Ryun, the president of the American Majority, tea party group.



He is calling for Bachmann to step down. In no uncertain terms:

It’s time for Michele Bachmann to go. … In Bachmann’s case, it is clear that the campaign has become less about reform and more about her personal effort to stay relevant and sell books; a harsh commentary, but true. It’s not about tea party values or championing real plans to solve real problems. While other campaigns are diving into the substance, the supposed tea party candidate Bachmann is sticking to thin talking points and hanging on for dear life.

Yikes.

It goes without saying that Bachmann owes a great deal of her national success to the Tea Party movement — she is the self-appointed head of the Tea Party caucus — so even if Ryun doesn’t represent the movement as a whole (other members have since voiced their support for Bachmann) this has got to hurt.

Bachmann’s camp responded to CNN saying “The strength of the Tea Party is all individual’s opinions are valued but that no single leader speaks for it. Mr. Ryun, who supports Texas Gov. Rick Perry, is entitled to his own opinion. And that’s exactly what he is expressing.”

