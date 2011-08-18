Bachmann Strikes A Pose For Conservative Women Of 2012 Calendar

2012 presidential hopeful Michele Bachmann has posed for the annual “American Conservative Women” calendar, spotlight 12 right-leaning — and good-looking — ladies in American politics.



The calendar, organised every year by the Clare Booth Luce Policy Institute, features a spread of the Congresswoman in front of the National Arboretum in Washington. Interestingly, Bachmann’s photo appears on the page for December — after the 2012 presidential election.

Markedly absent from the lineup is former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, until recently the most visible woman in the Republican party.

“We would love to have Palin in the calendar,” CBLI Lecture Director Alyssa Cordova told Yahoo’s The Ticket. “We invite her every year and are hoping she’ll be able to participate next year.”

U.S. Reps. Ann Marie Buerkle (R-NY), Renee Ellmers (R-N.C.), and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), as well as conservative commentators Ann Coulter and Michelle Malkin also made the cut.

