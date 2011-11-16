Michele Bachmann Is Now Campaigning Against George W. Bush's 'Socialism'

Photo: CBS

Desperate times.Michele Bachmann, who two or three not-Mitt-Romney cycles ago was the talk of the GOP, is now so far behind she has taken to calling former Republican presidents names in the hopes of regaining some traction.



In a new memoir due out next week titled “Core of Conviction,” Bachmann accuses George W. Bush and Hank Paulson of “bailout socialism” for passing the $700 billion TARP program in 2008.

Those might be fighting words, if, in fact, Michele Bachmann had a fighting chance.

She also says “I believe that had McCain opposed the bailout — if he had made a clean break, opposing Paulson and standing for principle at that crucial moment — he could have changed the 2008 election.”

She also says John Boehner reminded her of Dean Martin. Draw your own comparisons.

