The 6 Most Cringeworthy Moments From Michele Bachmann's Time In Congress

Rep. Michele Bachmann’s (R-Minn.) retirement will put an end to one of Washington’s most fact-checkable and newsmaking politicians.



Bachmann, who was first elected to Congress in 2006, quickly rose to fame — some might say “notoriety” — beginning in 2008, when she was a prominent newsmaker during the presidential campaign.

Without further ado, here are her six most memorable moments (in no particular order) from her uncanny rise as a politician to her incredible, quick fall after he failed presidential run.

1. Her heated exchange with Chris Matthews on “anti-Americanism”

As her stature was rising, perhaps Bachmann’s first memorable moment came when she was questioned by MSNBC host Chris Matthews over whether she thought then-candidate Sen. Barack Obama was “anti-American.”

She replied that she was “concerned” that he may have anti-American views, and she called on the media to investigate other members of Congress.

“I wish the American media would take a great look at the views of the people in Congress and find out, are they pro-America or anti-America?” she said.

2. Abortion field trips for 13-year-old girls

In the midst of a debate over reforming the nation’s health care system, Bachmann warned that the Affordable Care Act could lead to trips during school days for girls to get abortions.

After reading some language from the bill, she said, “Is that abortion? Does that mean that someone’s 13-year-old daughter could walk into a sex clinic, have a pregnancy test done, be taken away to the local Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, have their abortion, be back and go home on the school bus that night? mum and Dad are never the wiser. They don’t know any different.”

3. Fears of a ‘global currency’

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Bachmann said she was “concerned” about the threat of a global currency. In response, she detailed plans for a bill that would bar the President from signing on to anything that would put the country on a path to a so-called “global currency.”

“Right now, this isn’t talk,” Bachmann said. “I’m very concerned about the international moves they’re making, particularly … moving the United States off the dollar and onto a global currency, like Russia and China are calling for.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=FbLhqWVpV_I

4. Taking Census data will lead to internment camps, possibly

During an interview with Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, Bachmann said that Americans should be worried about the government collecting Census data.

“Take this into consideration,” she said. “Between 1942 and 1947, the data that was collected by the Census Bureau was handed over to the FBI and other organisations at the request of President Roosevelt, and that’s how the Japanese were rounded up and put into internment camps.

“I am not saying that that’s what the administration is planning to do. But I am saying that private personal information that was given to the Census Bureau in the 1940s was used against Americans to round them up in violation of their constitutional rights and put the Japanese in internment camps.”

5. The HPV vaccine causes mental retardation.

In a comment during a presidential debate that was quickly denounced by medical professionals, Bachmann charged that the HPV vaccine could lead to mental retardation. The vaccine protects women against cervical cancer.

The day after the debate, Bachmann doubled down on the claim, saying that a mysterious woman told her that the HPV vaccine made her daughter mentally retarded.

6. ‘The Founding Fathers worked tirelessly until there was no more slavery’

She added that John Quincy Adams was a founding father, which is also not true.

