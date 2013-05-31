How Democrats Are Planning On Making Sure That Michelle Bachmann Never Goes Away

A liberal group is giving a preview of how it plans to keep Rep. Michele Bachmann’s (R-Minn.) legacy alive — by tying her to other Republicans in Congress who have made comments similar to some of her more controversial over the years.



The Bridge Project, which is the non-profit arm of the liberal American Bridge 21st Century PAC, is out with a new report that previews how Democrats will attempt to keep Bachmann’s legacy going after she announced plans to retire after 2014.

The report, which was shared with Business Insider ahead of its release, ties Bachmann to some high-profile members of Congress, including House Speaker John Boehner and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Some examples:

The group ties Boehner to Bachmann on the subject of climate change, pointing to 2009 statements in which both shunned the idea that carbon dioxide was harmful.

On Paul, the group points to dire warnings from both Bachmann and the Kentucky senator about the U.N. Arms Trade Treaty, which passed in the U.N. General Assembly in April. Both Bachmann and Paul have said that it could lead to “confiscation.”

The other members of Congress the group ties to Bachmann are Reps. Steve King (R-Iowa), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Paul Broun (R-Ga.), Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), and Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), as well as Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.).

Each member of Congress is targeted for a similar statement on key issues, including gun violence, health care, immigration, and gay marriage.

