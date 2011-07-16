Michele Bachmann Raises $2 Million In Less Than Three Weeks

U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann’s presidential campaign announced today that it raised $4.2 million in the second quarter, a mediocre total that puts her on par with most of her GOP primary rivals with the exception of Mitt Romney.



Bachmann’s campaign said it received more than 88,000 contributions, averaging about $48 each, and that it currently has $3.6 million cash on hand.

What’s impressive about Bachmann’s fundraising is that about half of her donations came in after she launched her presidential campaign June 27. The other half were transferred from her congressional account.

Bachmann — a Tea Party favourite who raised $13.5 million in 2010, more than anyone else in the House — had been expected to far outpace the other Republican contenders, save Romney.

In the end, she ended the quarter behind U.S. Rep. Ron Paul and former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who each raised $4.5 million (although Pawlenty only has $2 million on hand), and just ahead of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s, who raised $4.1 million total, although he entered the race even later than Bachmann.

Romney, the Republican frontrunner, had a 3-1 funding advantage over his closest opponent, with $12.7 million cash on hand. The former Massachusetts governor raised $18.5 million last quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.