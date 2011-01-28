Michele Bachmann Triggers An All-Out War Between Rachel Maddow And CNN*

Update: We hear that Maddow was invited to debate this with CNN’s Piers Morgan yesterday but, alas, never responded to the request.

Previously:

Last year Rachel Maddow proved herself adept at media criticism when she took Fox News to task in a number of blazing segments over their coverage of Shirley Sherrod and the ACORN debacle.

The criticism was harsh enough to draw the ire of Bill O’Reilly who referred to Maddow as “madam” and noted with glee that his show “kicks your network’s butt.”

She appear to be back at it this week. Except this time around her focus is not Fox News. It’s CNN.

She is still scorching.

Maddow has devoted two segments since Tuesday to criticism of CNN’s decision to air Michele Bachmann‘s Tea Party response to the State of the Union: “Inexplicably, a national news network decided that they would give Michele Bachmann a job that her own party never did.”

CNN’s Piers Morgan leapt to his new network’s defence on Twitter saying: “Sorry, but just nonsense for @maddow to say @cnn shouldn’t have run Tea Party speech. Rep split is proper news, may decide next election.”

Last night Maddow pulled a Jon Stewart and put together a series of clips of CNN pundits criticising the channel’s decision to air Bachmann (oh, Wolf Blitzer).

Maddow went on to itemize why the Tea Party Express, the group to whom Bachmann was actually responding (and whose camera she was addressing) is a “sort of a scam” ever since a Republican political consulting firm set it up and now uses it to fund candidates.

More problematic, however, and what is essentially the heart of the problem is that CNN has teamed up with the Tea Party Express to host a 2012 debate.

For their coverage of the State of the Union this year CNN did not present the news, they presented a reality of their own making. One in which their debate partner officially speaks for the Tea Party. And the Tea Party is a co-equal third party of equal stature to the Democrats and the Republicans. And CNN has a competitive and potentially financial interest in selling you that reality as if it is news. It’s too bad.

I reached out to CNN for comment and they directed me to this clip of Piers Morgan on CNN last night. Piers thinks it’s fine CNN aired it.

Maddow video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.