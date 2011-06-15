The 9 Craziest Things Michele Bachmann Has Ever Said

Now that Michele Bachmann is officially running for President–and doing a fine job of it–it’s time to get more familiar with her and what she believes.



Bachmann has become ubiquitous in the national media as the Tea Party’s poster woman, attracting attention for her lightning-rod comments, frequent slips of the tongue and ability to drive Chris Matthews crazy.

Her gaffes, however, only seem to make her supporters love her more.

We’ve compiled a greatest-hits of Bachmann’s most controversial statements and blunders. Let us know if we missed any you think should be on the list.

