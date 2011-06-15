The 9 Craziest Things Michele Bachmann Has Ever Said

Now that Michele Bachmann is officially running for President–and doing a fine job of it–it’s time to get more familiar with her and what she believes.
Bachmann has become ubiquitous in the national media as the Tea Party’s poster woman, attracting attention for her lightning-rod comments, frequent slips of the tongue and ability to drive Chris Matthews crazy.
Her gaffes, however, only seem to make her supporters love her more.
We’ve compiled a greatest-hits of Bachmann’s most controversial statements and blunders. Let us know if we missed any you think should be on the list.
'What I love about New Hampshire and what we have in common is our extreme love of liberty...You're the state where the shot heard round the world in Lexington and Concord.'
~ March 12, 2011 speech to the Republican Liberty Caucus of New Hampshire.
Note: The 1776 Battles of Lexington and Concord took place in Massachusetts.
Source: RealClearPolitics
'We will talk a little bit about what has transpired in the last 18 months and would we count what has transpired into turning our country into a nation of slaves.'
~ July 9 2010 Western Conservative Summit in Denver.
Source: The Colorado Independent
'Michael Steele! You be da man! You be da man!'
~ 2009 Conservative Political Action Conference
Source: The Minnesota Independent
'I know for my family, the only question that we will be answering is how many people are in our home. We won't be answering any information beyond that, because the Constitution doesn't require any information beyond that.'
- Interview with the Washington Times, June 17, 2009.
Note: The Constitution doesn't say that. It's illegal to not fill out the entire Census.
Source: Washington Times, PolitiFact
'Take this into consideration. If we look at American history, between 1942 and 1947, the data that was collected by the Census Bureau was handed over to the FBI and other organisations at the request of President Roosevelt, and that's how the Japanese were rounded up and put into the internment camps. I'm not saying that that's what the Administration is planning to do...'
~ Interview with Fox News, June 25, 2009
Source: TPM
'During the last 100 days we have seen an orgy. It would make any local smorgasbord embarrassed...The government spent its wad by April 26.'
~ Tax Freedom Day Rally, May 2, 2009
Source: Huffington Post
'I find it interesting that it was back in the 1970s that the swine flu broke out then under another Democrat president, Jimmy Carter. I'm not blaming this on President Obama, I just think it's an interesting coincidence.'
~ Interview with Pajamas Media, April 27, 2009.
Note: The 1976 swine flu outbreak occured during Gerald Ford's presidency. Ronald Reagan was president during another, smaller, outbreak in 1988.
Source: Pajamas Media, PolitiFact
'The big thing we are working on now is the global warming hoax. It's all voodoo, nonsense, hokum, a hoax.'
~ March 15, 2008 speech at the Sherburne County Republican Nominating Convention.
'There isn't one such study because carbon dioxide is not a harmful gas, it is a harmless gas. Carbon dioxide is natural. It is not harmful. It is part of Earth's life cycle...And yet we're being told that we have to reduce this natural substance and reduce the American standard of living to create an arbitrary reduction in something that is naturally occurring in the earth.'
- 2009 Earth Day speech on the House floor. .
Source: West Sherburne Tribune, Wonk Room
'Normalization (of gayness) through desensitization. A very effective way to do this with a bunch of second graders is to take a picture of 'The Lion King' for instance, and a teacher might say, 'Do you know the music for this movie was written by a gay man?' The message is: I'm better at what I do because I'm gay.'
~ November 6, 2004 speech at Edwatch National Education Conference.
Source: Huffington Post
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.