Michele Bachmann: 'P.S. I'm Running For President'

Like several 2012 presidential campaigns, Michele Bachmann’s campaign sent out an email today soliciting contributions for a third-quarter fundraising push.For the most part the email is pretty unremarkable. There are some choice Bachmannisms — “It is time to reach for the brass ring of liberty” — but otherwise it simply hammers the message that Bachmann is the the “true constitutional conservative” and that, this year, Republicans won’t have to settle for less.



But at the very end, Bachmann adds this puzzling, and slightly sad, postscript:

P.S. I am running to be the next President of the United States. Taking on the Obama machine’s billion-dollar campaign war chest will not be easy and we need to raise money right now to be able to compete.

One would assume that anyone receiving Bachmann’s campaign messages is aware of that fact — its more than likely that’s why they signed up for her emails in the first place.

The fact that, after months of hard campaigning, Bachmann now feels it necessary to remind people she is still running indicates just how far her campaign has fallen.

