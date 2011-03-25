Will Kristen Wiig Do For Michele Bachmann What Tina Fey Did For Sarah Palin?

The world awoke this morning to find that Tea Party sweetheart Michele Bachmann is gunning for the White House.



We imagine the writers at “Saturday Night Live” were popping champagne all day in celebration of this news. And they’ve already got the perfect impressionist.

Cast member Kristen Wiig portrayed Bachmann in the cold open of a January episode (following Bachmann’s Tea Party response to the State of the Union address).

Now — assuming “Saturday Night Live” sticks with Wiig — she’ll be dragged onto the national stage along with Bachmann. And she could have the same effect on the candidate that Tina Fey had on Sarah Palin.

As with with Fey’s incendiary impersonation, Wiig’s looks are similar to Bachmann’s — and she’s already nailed the Minnesota congresswoman’s accent and cadence.

And just like with Fey-Palin, the rest of the work will mostly consist of plugging Bachmann sound bytes into sketches and letting Wiig’s impeccable timing and priceless facial expressions go to work.

So Bachmann and her staff should be doubly careful while prepping those sound bytes — and should beware the greatest threat to any candidate: a searing “SNL” counterpart.





