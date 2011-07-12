Whoopi Goldberg Goes Ballistic Over Michele Bachmann's Slave Petition (VIDEO)

The melee surrounding Michele Bachmann‘s recent signing of a socially conservative position has reached a fever pitch.



And Whoopi Goldberg weighed in at the top of her lungs today on “The View.”

Goldberg decried the petition’s obviously racist undertones, but focused more on its shots at single parents.

(In doing so, she fed a smart reminder to Bachmann’s nomination adversaries on how to demonize her.)

“White people, black people, Asian people — some of us are single parents, some of us turned out OK with single parents,” she said. “Stop pointing the finger at single parents. I’m sick of people who don’t know what they’re talking about going on.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck called it a possible “nail in the coffin” for Bachmann’s campaign.

Video below.

