MICHELE BACHMANN: 'I Saw The Bin Laden Photos. I Am Convinced We Got Our Man.'

Michele Bachmann is satisfied the United States Navy SEALS successfully killed Osama bin Laden.



The U.S. House Intelligence Committee Member saw the photos at CIA headquarters in Langley, VA and tweeted that she was “convinced” the man pictured was the al Qaeda leader.

She would like to see the Obama administration release the DNA information to the public.

