Michele Bachmann Committed To Being Only A 'One-Term President'

Michele Bachmann may or may not decide to run for President. If she does, however – and somehow manages to win – she will only stay in office for four years.



“I’m a principled reformer, and my goal is to see the country turn around,” she told the Des Moines Register in an interview. “I’m also committed to being a one-term president if that’s what it takes in order to turn things around, because this is not about a personal ambition.”

The Congresswoman is visiting Iowa, giving lectures in Pella and Iowa City before meeting with a group of pastors.

Bachmann is still undecided about her run, but she knows she will be able to raise enough money if she chooses to throw her hat into the ring.

“We’ve had a lot of donations, small donations, from people all across the country,” she said. “It’s a very broad-based movement, so I’m fully confident we’ll have whatever monies required to successfully mount a straw poll campaign.”

