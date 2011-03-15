Joe Scarborough Wants To Know Where (If?) Michele Bachmann Went To School

Rep. Michele Bachmann is well on her way to cementing her reputation as someone who has a tenuous grasp on American history.



Bachmann made headlines (again) over the weekend at a rally in New Hampshire when she congratulated the crowd on hailing from a the “state where the shot was heard around the world at Lexington and Concord” in the Revolutionary War.

Except that was in Massachusetts. And this was the second time she’d said it.

In January she hailed the Founding Fathers for their role in abolishing…slavery: “The very founders that wrote those documents worked tirelessly until slavery was no more in the United States.”

On Morning Joe today Scarborough joked: “Did you ever take your kids up to New Hampshire?…To see the place, to stand in the place where Abraham Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address [ba dump] Inspiring!”

And then: Where did she go to school…who elects her?“

Lesley Stahl was more sanguine: There are some politicians who you so expect to make a gaffe that when they do you just roll with it. She’s going to make many more and she’s going to keep going.

Former PA Gov Ed Rendell: “I agree with Joe, I want to see that congressional district. What are they thinking?”

It would certainly make for an interesting Morning Joe road-trip. Video below.

