Michele Bachmann To Release Memoir In November

Photo: AP

The Associated Press is reporting that 2012 Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) is writing a memoir for release in November.Bachmann’s publisher, Sentinel, the conservative imprint of Penguin, says she’ll “share previously untold stories,” including “her roles as a tax attorney, a wife, a mother of five and a foster mother of 23.”



The statement indicates Bachmann is likely to focus on her personal narrative to the broader electorate, but shying away from specific policy recommendations.

This approach would contrast with Rick Perry’s book “Fed Up!,” which has occasionally gotten the 2012 frontrunner into trouble when his campaign messaging and the book’s positions have clashed.

“People are the most important ingredient in life,” Bachmann said in a statement issued by Sentinel to the Associated Press. “I love people, and I care deeply that our nation’s economy turns around so they can realise their American dream. This book will help to share my enthusiasm for an energized, pro-growth economy, and the life experiences that inform my optimism for the American people and for American greatness.”

