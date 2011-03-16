Lawrence O'Donnell: "The Question Of How Ignorant Is Michele Bachmann Is Now Unanswerable"

Michele Bachmann is the media’s new Sarah Palin.



This past weekend, Congresswoman Bachmann made a pretty embarrassing blunder: speaking in New Hampshire, she said, “You’re the state where the shot was heard round the world at Lexington and Concord.” Problem is, Lexington and Concorde took place in Massachusetts.

Whoops!

And as if that was not bad enough, then she said it again the next day!

Last night, Lawrence O’Donnel blasted Bachmann and her “breathtaking demonstrations of ignorance levels previously unimaginable in a member of congress or a graduate of an American elementary school.”

“The question of how ignorant is Michele Bachmann is now unanswerable. Just when you thought you knew, she comes out with something shockingly, and I don’t use the word shockingly lightly, shockingly ignorant about Lexington and Concord, two of the most famous sites in the revolutionary war.”

O’Donnell, who was an aid to New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, not only blasted Bachmann for the blunder, but also her staff for letting her say it, and then say it again.

“And remember, it’s the same brilliant staff that allowed her to say the founding fathers ended slavery. That means Michele Bachmann’s staff doesn’t know that the founding fathers did not end slavery, and they don’t know that Lexington and Concord are in Massachusetts. How and where did she find congressional staffers who don’t know that? I hereby promise, you based on my personal experience working in the Senate, there is no other staff in the history of the congress that does not know that Lexington and Concord are in Massachusetts. Who are these people who work for Michele Bachmann? Who wrote that speech for her? Where does she find these people? There are many, many ignorant members of congress, and many ignorant senators, but they are protected all day long from revealing most of their ignorance by staffs who are hundreds of times smarter than they are.”

O’Donnell asked his viewers to answer these questions.

“How ignorant is Michele Bachmann and how did she get that way?”

“Where does Michele Bachmann find her shockingly ignorant staff?”

“What explains the rank ignorance of the 52% of the voters in Minnesota’s 6th congressional district?”

The best answers will be read on the air.

Video below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.