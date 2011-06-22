Your TV Will Soon Be Interrupted By An Unprecedented Number Of Annoying 2012 Campaign Ads

Moody’s is predicting that the 2012 campaign will spark an insane number of political ads — and that candidates will spend 18 per cent more than the $2.3 billion they shelled out in 2010.



(Since it’ll be a presidential campaign year, that makes sense.)

And if Jon Huntsman‘s cryptic spot is any indication, 2012’s commercials may also be the craziest yet.

Michele Bachmann, we’re looking at you to top this.

In any case, prepare yourself for your fall TV favourites to be punctuated by a headache-inducing number of “approved messages.” (If you haven’t yet sprung for DVR, now’s the time.)

On a positive note — this means more fodder for “The Daily Show” and “Saturday Night Live,” who will likely be drumming up plenty of Bachmann-themed material for Kristen Wiig this season.

