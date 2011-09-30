Michele Bachmann Is Literally Going For Broke

Michele Bachmann has been busily promoting her strategy for winning the Iowa caucuses, but people close to her 2012 presidential campaign say it is looking less and less likely that she will be able to make it that far.



According to Politico, sources are describing Bachmann’s money situation as “serious” and “dire,” and rumours abound that the campaign is in major debt. On top of that, despite a big third-quarter fundraising push, the Minnesota Congresswoman is on pace to raise less than the $4 million she raised last quarter.

Bachmann’s grassroots support remains strong, but Internet donors can only take a campaign so far. Her main problem has been getting big money conservative donors and bundlers to take her White House bid seriously.

The New York Post reports that Bachmann insiders are saying that the campaign could run out of cash before Iowa’s first-in-nation caucuses, which will likely take place sometime in early January.

h/t Taegan Goddard

