MICHELE BACHMANN: I Haven't Had Any Gaffes!

Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

To be fair, Michele Bachmann‘s less-than-total grasp on American history is not the equivalent of Herman Cain‘s complete and total lack of foreign policy knowledge. However, this seems intentionally oblivious.



From Bachmann’s appearance on Greta Van Susteren‘s Fox show last night [via The Hill]:

BACHMANN: I haven’t had a gaffe or something that I’ve done that has caused me to fall in the polls.

People see in me someone who’s genuinely a social conservative, a fiscal conservative, a national security conservative and a Tea Partier. I’m the whole package.

And when it comes to the best Republican who take on Barack Obama and not have any clunker in my record to be able to take him on, it’s me. And I’ve been involved as a private citizen for 50 years, and for the last five years, I’ve been in the lion’s den in Washington, D.C. And so I have a record that I’m very proud of, and I’m happy to take him on in the debates to hold him accountable for what he’s done to the economy and the country and our national security while he’s been in office.

VAN SUSTEREN: So you’re talking about clunker — you mean the allegations — underline allegations, no proof of Mr. Herman Cain that there were two women who said that they were sexually harassed, and you had the Governor Perry’s unfortunate 53-second gaffe at the — one of the debates — is that the clunker that brings people down?

BACHMANN: Those clunkers show that people — that that hurts candidates in the polls. I haven’t had something like that. But what I’ve been…

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, you’ve had a few — you’ve had a few little gaffes, maybe not recently, but you had the historic reference in Massachusetts, I think, and I think you had one…

BACHMANN: Well, I got Elvis Presley’s birthday wrong, but I don’t think that’s a disqualifying factor for being president of the United States.

