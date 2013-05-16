Here Is Michele Bachmann Wearing Google Glass

Google lobbyists and other corporate officials appeared outside the weekly House Republican meeting Wednesday morning, which provided this photo opportunity of Michele Bachmann wearing Google Glass:



Rep. Bachmann tries out Google Glass at House #GOP mtg twitter.com/LukeRussert/st… — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) May 15, 2013

Bachmann’s Google glass moment twitter.com/pkcapitol/stat… — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) May 15, 2013

