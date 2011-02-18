Michele Bachmann Refuses To Give Clear Answers On Obama's Citizenship Or Lady Gaga

Tea Party darling Michele Bachmann stopped by Good Morning America today, where she gave very few clear answers on a vast array of subjects.



First, when George Stephanopoulos asked the Minnesota Republican what it would take for her to run for president in 2012 — for example, if Sarah Palin declined to run herself — Bachmann said only that she hadn’t made a decision yet.

Then Stephanopoulos tried to get Bachmann to state clearly to her supporters (for a surprisingly long time, actually) that Obama was indeed born in the United States and is a Christian.

At best, Bachmann said, somewhat cagily: “I think we should take the President at his word.”

“But do you believe it?” pressed Stephanopoulos, “You can’t say yourself?”

Bachmann changed the topic.

Finally, on the subject of Lady Gaga, another guest on GMA today, she said: “You know, I don’t really know that much about Lady Gaga. I hate to say it, I have a lot of children, but I don’t know that much about Lady Gaga.”

Give us some straight answers!

Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.