UPDATE: Michele Bachmann Just Barely Wins Reelection

Photo: Associated Press

Republican Congresswoman Michele Bachmann eked out a narrow victory over her Democratic challenger Jim Graves, avoiding a potentially embarrassing defeat for the one-time GOP presidential candidate.The AP called the race for Bachmann early Wednesday morning, when the vote count showed Bachmann winning by 1 point, 50.5% to 49.5% — a lead that amounts to less than 4,000 raw votes.



The outcome of the race would not have altered the balance of power in the House of Representatives, which remains solidly in Republican hands. But it would be a major fall from grace for Bachmann, the chairwoman of the House Tea Party caucus, and another big-name loss for the conservative wing of the GOP.

UPDATE, 12:59 a.m.: With 68% of the vote tallied, Bachmann, a Tea Party favourite, and Democratic challenger Jim Graves are technically tied at 50%, with Bachmann leading Graves by less than 400 votes — 114,421 votes to 114,081 votes.

UPDATE, 1:28 a.m.: Bachmann and Graves are still tied at 50%. But she’s in a bit of a better position, leading by 1,714 votes with 74% of precincts reporting.

UPDATE, 2:05 a.m.: Bachmann trails Graves now with 78% reporting. Graves leads Bachmann by 187 total votes.

UPDATE, 2:30 a.m.: Bachmann has re-taken a lead of 2,285 votes with 84% reporting. It’s still technically a 50-50 race at this point.

UPDATE, 3:47 a.m.: Bachmann is inching closer to a victory. With 92% reporting, she now leads Graves by about 2,500 votes.

