Here Is The Michele Bachmann Corn Dog Picture Everyone Is Freaking Out About

Add the Telegraph to the list of media organisations snapping unnecessarily bad (inappropriate?) pictures of Michele Bachmann.



This one comes via Toby Harnden who filed a report on this weekend’s Iowa State Fair. Here’s the part that relates to Bachmann:

Michele Bachmann, Iowa born and the favourite to win the Straw Poll, arrived half an hour late for her slot and then spoke for just over two minutes, saying that Iowans were “going to send the signal” to the rest of America just as they had in 2008. “This is where Barack Obama got his start. This is where he’s going to come to his end, in Iowa.”

She beat a hasty retreat after being aggressively heckled by a young man who shouted that she believed homosexuals were “second-class citizens” and that she should not try to “pray away the gay”.

Driving away on a golf cart with her husband Marcus beside her, Mrs Bachmann stopped to buy a foot-long corn dog – a chicken and beef sausage in deep-fried batter. After applying mustard and allowing Mr Bachmann to take the first bite, she chomped into it with gusto.

And here’s the picture. Let’s just say her eyes are not the biggest problem here.

Of course, unlike the Newsweek cover Bachmann has been in this game long enough to know if she ate a foot-long corn dog in public someone was going to snap this picture.

