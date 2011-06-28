Michele Bachmann Launches Presidential Campaign With Serial Killer Gaffe

GOP Presidential hopeful Michele Bachmann launched her campaign with a gaffe — confusing the serial killer John Wayne Gacy affiliated with her hometown of Waterloo, Iowa with “The Duke,” actor John Wayne.



“What I want them to know is — just like John Wayne was from Waterloo, Iowa, that’s the spirit I have too,” she told a Fox News reporter.

The problem is, the film legend wasn’t born in Waterloo. He was born in Winterset, Iowa, 145 miles away.

The John Wayne from Waterloo is John Wayne Gacy, who committed a number of sexual assaults in the town, before becoming a serial killer in the Chicago area.

